Meet "Project Vote," The Crack Team Set Up To Save Theresa May’s Brexit

Corbis via Getty Images / Via reaction.life 70 Whitehall, where "Project Vote" is based.

A few days after Theresa May presented ministers with her Brexit deal, there was a reshuffling of desks inside the Cabinet Office at 70 Whitehall — and not because of another resignation.

The prime minister’s aides had decided to set up a crack team whose sole focus would be on what many in Westminster now consider an impossible task: getting the deal through parliament. Drawn up of senior advisers from Downing Street, officials in the Cabinet Office Europe unit who had worked for Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins, and aides from the Brexit department, the team was given a small office and the rather unimaginative name “Project Vote”. It is working closely with chief whip Julian Smith and a group of senior Tories who sit on what has been called the “Final Vote board” to war-game the scenarios that lie ahead as May’s government comes to its crunch point. The unit would have been headed by former Number 10 aide Nikki Da Costa, whose job it was to guide legislation through parliament, but she left her post amid a wave of resignations over the withdrawal agreement.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images Chief whip Julian Smith

According to Whitehall officials who are familiar with the operation, Project Vote has “already priced in” losing the meaningful vote in the Commons slated for Dec. 11. They are aware that one serving cabinet minister has admitted privately they may not be able to vote for the deal, and a second has told friends they are thinking of resigning before the vote. BuzzFeed News has calculated that 95 Conservative MPs have publicly indicated they won't vote for the withdrawal agreement. While the crack team is battling hard for the best result, it is accepted inside Number 10 that keeping the margin of defeat as low as possible may now be the priority, a DExEU source said. If May loses the meaningful vote by fewer than 100 MPs, government aides believe they are “still in the game” and have a chance of winning a second vote before Christmas. Lose by more than 100, and they fear the deficit would be insurmountable and the PM in resignation territory. Despite May’s insistence that this is the final deal and that the EU would countenance no further negotiations, the unit has speculated that, in the event the government loses the first vote, the PM could go back to Brussels and secure some form of concession from the EU. Such a concession would not be “significant” in terms of changing the overall deal, a government source admitted, but could for example attempt to provide some reassurance on Northern Ireland, potentially softening the position of the Democratic Unionist party and some Conservative rebels. The political, media and market chaos envisaged after a defeat in the meaningful vote would focus the minds of MPs on all sides who voted against, May’s allies hope. “The pound will crash, then we’ll get some vague new wording and it’ll pass next time round,” a Brexiteer MP who plans to vote for the deal told BuzzFeed News.

UK Parliament / Via beta.parliament.uk Labour's Lisa Nandy