Theresa May's New Northern Ireland Minister Privately Thinks Her Brexit Deal Is “Dead”

Conservative MP John Penrose was appointed Northern Ireland minister on Friday evening by Theresa May as she moved to fill positions left vacant after a series of resignations over her Brexit deal. But just hours before he accepted the government job, Penrose declared the deal "dead", BuzzFeed News can reveal. In a WhatsApp message to Conservative colleagues after Brexit secretary Dominic Raab quit the government, Penrose said there was no chance May’s draft agreement to leave the EU would survive.

He urged Leave-supporting MPs not to oust the PM, but called on colleagues to force her into seeking a “better” Brexit agreement. “With Dominic going the deal is dead so we have our best short term opportunity to push her towards something better,” he wrote.

Penrose's private criticism of the draft withdrawal agreement shortly before being made a minister is embarrassing for Number 10. His appointment also means that he is now bound by a collective responsibility to either support a deal that he has privately panned or resign.

A blog post on Penrose’s website demanding that May ditch her Chequers plan and pursue a harder Brexit also vanished as he was appointed to his new role. “We are doing some maintenance on John's website”, a holding page on his site said on Monday. “We're just updating a few things”.



According to a cached version of an article published on Oct. 2, Penrose said a “Canada Plus”-style Brexit was a “tried and tested way to a deal”. This is the same position as Raab and other leading Brexiteers, such as the previous Brexit secretary David Davis, who are bitterly opposed to the agreement May is now hoping to steer through the House of Commons. Calling on the government to “be doing a bit of thinking of our own", Penrose wrote: “We must have alternatives, because any negotiation needs give and take. If not Chequers, then what?” A Canada-style deal “would deliver the referendum decision itself, because we’re all democrats,” Penrose said. He wrote that the EU had offered the UK a Canada deal and that “David Davis had already developed something like this and now the trade experts at the Institute for Economic Affairs think tank have issued their version too”.

