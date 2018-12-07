Nigel Farage Has Discussed Setting Up A New Pro-Brexit Political Party

Nigel Farage has discussed the possibility of setting up a new political party with Brexit-supporting Conservative MPs, BuzzFeed News understands.



The former UKIP leader has spoken to Eurosceptic donors in recent weeks about forming a new movement.

He quit UKIP on Tuesday, accusing its leader, Gerard Batten, of being “obsessed” with Islam and the former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

A source familiar with the discussions said Farage believed the Tory party would split if Brexit is reversed or if there is a “Brexit in name only”.

They said he feels that with UKIP occupying the far right, there is space for a more mainstream pro-Brexit party that could secure defections from Tory MPs and win support from Brexiteer Tory members.

A spokesperson for Farage declined to comment on the conversations.

A source close to Farage said talk of a new party was premature and he was waiting to see how events play out in the next few weeks.