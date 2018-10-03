Tory MPs Say Theresa May’s Conference Speech Has Bought Her Time – And Nothing More

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Theresa May closed the Conservatives’ annual conference with what amounted to a pitch to stay as party leader after Brexit, but disgruntled backbench Tories told BuzzFeed News they weren’t persuaded and that the prime minister had only bought herself a few more weeks. After last year’s car-crash, just getting through this year’s speech without incident was a relief, but Tory MPs who are unhappy with the prime minister because of Brexit and her domestic policy agenda said the address hasn’t moved the dial. The party remains badly divided. Declaring the end of an era of austerity, May laid out a vision for Britain after Brexit, signalling that she is genuinely determined to stay in Downing Street after the UK leaves the European Union in April, although some MPs want her to go then. But senior Tories complained that the speech did little to answer concerns that her government is bereft of ideas and energy on domestic policy. One MP told BuzzFeed News: “On the surface it was a good speech but no one believes her anymore. She’s not done nearly enough on housing like she repeatedly promises - or on any key domestic issue. Where were the big announcements?” Nor were Eurosceptics persuaded by her appeals for unity behind her unpopular Brexit policy – known as Chequers, not that the audience heard that word at any point in the speech. One said: “It says it all that she was unable to even mention Chequers for fear of being heckled. Instead she described a vision of Brexit that she knows Chequers doesn’t deliver.”

Another added: “It is simply not true to say that we can’t get out [of the EU] properly without endangering the union. That was a speech purely aimed at buying her some time. A few weeks at most.” Before the speech, the Brexit-supporting MP James Duddridge announced that he had written to the party’s backbench chair, Sir Graham Brady, saying he had no confidence in the prime minister. If 48 MPs send such letters, the party has to hold a confidence vote. BuzzFeed News understands that at least one other Eurosceptic MP has told colleagues they’ll be submitting a letter to Brady when they get back to Westminster. For the time being, May’s team is happy. The conference in Birmingham was the first time May had faced the Tory grassroots since she unveiled her so-called Chequers policy in early July and her advisors had been anxious about how she would be received by the membership. But although there was plenty of evidence of grassroots Tories’ discontent about Chequers – Boris Johnson’s speech criticising the policy was the most enthusiastically received of the whole conference – the conference was far less fractious than Downing Street had worried it could be. And none of her potential rivals seemed to emerge from the event strengthened. After the speech – written by her speechwriter Keelan Carr – some of May’s aides were jubilant. “Waited 12 months for that,” tweeted her chief of staff Gavin Barwell. “Nailed it,” said Number 10’s head of broadcast Dylan Sharpe. One cabinet minister did a victory lap around the conference’s media centre, boasting that May had vanquished her rivals. But while the reckoning with her own party has been postponed, MPs say it’s still coming. The next several weeks will be hugely challenging for Downing Street, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. May’s aides are still hopeful of getting a deal with Brussels, but negotiations are on a knife-edge after the Salzburg summit. At home, May will come under intense pressure from backbenchers and several members of her cabinet to abandon Chequers and pivot to a looser free trade deal based on the EU’s agreement with Canada. Those Brexiteers are counting on the EU extracting further concessions in the negotiations this month – which they think would be unacceptable – to force Downing Street to change its position. One cabinet minister who is part of that group privately said in Birmingham this week that “Chequers is dead”. A former minister told BuzzFeed News: “If she makes any more concessions in October then cabinet ministers will have to walk. Either way there are 30 to 40 MPs who won’t vote for Chequers.”

