Liam Fox Has Been Told By Senior Tory MPs He Must Pull Out Of The Saudi Crown Prince's "Davos In The Desert"

International trade secretary Liam Fox is under intense pressure from senior Conservatives to pull out of a Saudi investment conference next week hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the wake of the suspected murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

One former cabinet minister told BuzzFeed News that no British minister could attend the event in Riyadh "in all conscience" until the full circumstances of Khashoggi's disappearance are known.

According to the latest reports, Turkish officials believe the dissident and Washington Post columnist was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago by a hit squad acting on the authority of Riyadh.



Since then, some of the world's top business leaders and banks have joined media companies in boycotting the crown prince's Future Investment Initiative.

But Fox has remained silent on the issue, and his office has repeatedly refused to rule out him attending. As of Thursday morning, it was still repeating the line that no decision had been taken as yet, even though the event kicks off in just five days' time.

Tory MP Andrew Mitchell, the former international development secretary, told BuzzFeed News that Fox must pull out as a matter of principle.



"Until we have clarity about what happened it is hard to see how a British minister could in all conscience attend this event," Mitchell said.

Tom Tugendhat, the Conservative chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, agreed that Fox should "stay away" from the Saudi conference.

"Britain’s prosperity and freedom depends on a network of alliances and partnerships and the rules that tie them together," Tugendhat told BuzzFeed News.

"We cannot continue normal relations with any country that violates those rules so violently. If we do, we encourage worse action from others. As a first step, ministers should follow business and stay away from the conference in Riyadh.”