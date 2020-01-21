A Conservative MP’s Company Outsourced Jobs To Thailand Paying £2.49-An-Hour

A Conservative MP who vowed to improve employment in his constituency owned an outsourcing company in Thailand that paid staff the equivalent of just £2.49-an-hour.

Jamie Wallis, the newly elected MP for Bridgend who BuzzFeed News last week revealed had co-owned a website offering “Sugar Daddy” services to students, is listed on Companies House as the ultimate owner of a Thailand-incorporated company that offered higher salaries for “native English speakers” and also advertised for “female-only” applicants.

Asad Rehman, director of the anti-poverty charity War on Want, said: “This outsourcing of jobs to the Global South follows a pattern whereby corporations exploit workers through lower wages, and poorer labour rights protections and working conditions than they would have to follow in the UK.

“Paying higher salaries to so called ‘native English speakers’ is often a euphemism for paying British ex-pats higher salaries than local workers and is a stark reminder that poverty wages and exploitation is both racialised and gendered”.

Labour called on Boris Johnson to launch an investigation and suspend the whip from Wallis, accusing him of “profiteering at the expense of some of the world’s poorest people”.

Thailand-based Fields Analytics Company Limited describes itself as “an international business process outsourcing company with exciting employment opportunities for all nationalities living in Chiang Mai”.

Companies House filings from last year show Fields Analytics is a subsidiary of UK-listed Fields Holdings Limited. Wallis resigned as a director of Fields Holdings when he was elected to Westminster last month, but he remains the ultimate controlling party according to Companies House. The Fields Group encompasses several businesses offering various online services that are ultimately owned by Wallis.



According to its website, Fields Analytics chose to base itself in Thailand “due to the unique culture and lifestyle options Chiang Mai provides”. But job advertisements posted by the firm last year for call operators and customer service representatives suggest another reason: cheap local labour.