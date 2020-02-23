The Civil Service Is Rewriting HR Rules To Rein In Number 10 And Dominic Cummings

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images Dominic Cummings

Mark Sedwill, the head of the civil service, has moved to rein in Boris Johnson’s chief aide Dominic Cummings by taking the unprecedented step of appointing a senior official to rewrite Whitehall HR rules and ensure special advisers are treated with “respect”. The cabinet office is advertising for a “Special Advisers' HR Policy Lead” to “revise and embed a full suite of HR policies, processes and principles”, following a series of disputes between Cummings and ministerial aides. A senior Whitehall official told BuzzFeed News the role has been created in response to high-level concerns within the civil service about the treatment of special advisers by Number 10, and fears that the prime minister’s team has broken employment law. The decision by senior officials to act comes after BuzzFeed News learned that special advisers have been in contact with the FDA trade union — which represents civil servants — to discuss their treatment at the hands of Downing Street aides.

The advertisement for the £60,000-a-year post describes it as a “high profile and stretching role” that involves working in “challenging circumstances” to produce new HR policies for special advisers based on “treating everyone with respect” and “build[ing] trust”.

The successful candidate will have to “manage complex and sensitive ER [employee relations] cases and provide advice to senior leaders, ensuring legislation/process is followed”. They will work in the cabinet office’s propriety and ethics team led by Helen MacNamara, who has come under criticism from several former special advisers for her handling of workplace complaints. In what appears to be a rebuke to Cummings’ management style, the advertisement says the official will need to “create an inclusive working environment where all opinions and challenges are taken into account”. “All officials and special advisers are public servants who must behave in accordance with the law at all times, and follow the relevant codes of conduct. This role will drive continuous improvements in the running of the special adviser HR team and ensure that special advisers receive appropriate HR support and advice,” a senior official told BuzzFeed News.

Christof Stache / Getty Images Mark Sedwill