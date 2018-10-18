Chuka Umunna Will Be Paid £65,000 A Year To Chair A New Centrist Think Tank

Labour MP Chuka Umunna will be paid £65,040 a year to chair a new centrist think tank.



This week Umunna announced he would be chairing the advisory board of The Progressive Centre UK, which he said had the “aim of connecting progressives from across the UK with the latest ideas and experience from across the globe”.

Umunna has disclosed in the latest register of members' interests that he will prepare publications and other content for the think tank in exchange for a monthly payment of £5,420.

The MP for Streatham said he would be spending 12 hours per month on his work for Progressive Centre UK. That equates to £451 an hour.