The Chancellor Will Warn Theresa May Today That Cutting Low-Skilled EU Migration Will Hit The NHS

Philip Hammond will mount a last-ditch attempt at Monday's cabinet meeting to prevent a crackdown on low-skilled EU migration, warning Theresa May that the UK economy requires these workers to meet the government’s stated priorities on housebuilding, business, health, and social care.



The chancellor is to oppose stripping the special status currently afforded to EU migrants because, he will argue, key areas of the economy are reliant on low-skilled immigration from European countries.

Hammond will say he agrees free movement should end, but that the health and social care sectors and areas of the economy such as educational assistance and housebuilding will be hit if there is a crackdown on low-skilled EU migration.

He will also say that a squeeze on migration will earn the UK a reputation as anti-business.

But Number 10 has insisted there will be no sellout on immigration. Allies of May told BuzzFeed News that immigration is her priority in the Brexit negotiations.



One said: “The PM believes that concerns about low-skilled migration from the EU were a driving force behind the Leave vote. Arguments about regulatory frameworks and customs unions are one thing, but voters will not forgive a sellout on immigration and there won’t be one.”

Home secretary Sajid Javid is expected to deliver a presentation to cabinet making the case for preferential treatment for EU migrants to end, based on the recommendations of last week’s report from the Migration Advisory Committee.

However, Hammond is expected to tell the prime minister that such a move would make it difficult for the government to keep its promises to prioritise the NHS, housebuilding, and business.

The chancellor is said to accept that income differentials with some EU countries have caused problems. He is said to be open to looking at a system that could prioritise low-skilled migration from certain EU countries, but not others.

The chancellor’s position on a no-deal Brexit is also said to have hardened in recent weeks. BuzzFeed News understands that he is now vocally opposing the PM’s mantra that “no-deal is better than a bad deal”, and would actively make the case against no-deal if the subject is brought up at cabinet.