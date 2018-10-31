Here’s How Theresa May Has Been Laying The Groundwork To Remain Prime Minister After Brexit

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images Prime minister Theresa May

At the end of a month that brought at least two “hell weeks” and even a “killing zone”, not only is Theresa May very much still alive, her aides are more confident than they have been for some time. A Downing Street that lives week-by-week on survival instinct has let itself look ahead: It believes the prime minister can stay in Number 10 after Brexit. The conventional wisdom in Westminster has been that May will likely be removed by Conservative MPs after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 — if she makes it that far. But the events of October, from the failure of her Brexiteer critics to move against her to this week’s well-received Budget, have convinced some of her top team that, against the odds, she will still be in place a year from now. May’s chief advisers have long wanted her to stay on, refusing to accept she is just a caretaker PM and knowing they too will lose the biggest jobs of their careers if she goes. Now the first signs are emerging of how she might do that, both allies and enemies of the prime minister told BuzzFeed News. Senior Tories this week discussed an April reshuffle to reward those Brexiteers who stuck with May, and keep ambitious plotters onside. “If there is a big enough reshuffle, she will stay,” predicted one veteran Tory MP. A prominent Tory Brexiteer and longtime critic agreed it was “very likely” May would not be ousted after Brexit. The return of the language of tackling Britain’s “burning injustices” — first used by May when she became PM — at Conservative party conference, and again at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, is being viewed by colleagues as a sign May plans to put forward a domestic agenda that keeps her in power for years. “That conference speech was about her staying on until 2022,” said one MP.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images Theresa May leaves Downing Street on the day of the Budget.

Criticisms over the perceived lack of retail domestic policies in the first two years of May’s premiership, and the narrative that Jeremy Corbyn’s ideas are more popular with voters, have frustrated her allies. “Obviously prioritising Brexit was the right thing to do but we have done lots on the domestic front too,” insisted one.

Monday’s Budget was seen by some pundits as paving the way for May to go to the polls if her Brexit plans fall apart. Her aides have certainly discussed the possibility of a snap election should things go wrong. Number 10 aides have been excitedly emailing each other polls showing the Tories are ahead of Labour, mocking claims that Corbyn would triumph in an election. But, according to government sources familiar with Number 10’s thinking, the Budget — much of which was driven by Downing Street rather than the Treasury — was more about laying the groundwork to keep her in office without an election. May’s team have been encouraged by the response. Tory MP Johnny Mercer, who two weeks ago branded the government a “shitshow”, praised the announcements on income tax cuts and more money for universal credit as a “vision for a modern Britain we can sell on doorsteps”. Threats from the European Research Group (ERG) and the Democratic Unionist Party to vote down the Budget look to have proved empty.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Former Brexit secretary David Davis

The failure of Brexiteers to follow through on their ultimatums over the last month has given Number 10 confidence that May can last beyond March. A Whitehall source said their view is that, while around 10 letters of no confidence might have been submitted in October, the starting point was much lower than May’s enemies had claimed in briefings to journalists.

They also believe many of the most vocal critics of Chequers — who you would assume from their public statements had submitted letters — in fact have not done so. “It would shock you how many of the Chuck Chequers brigade, some of whom appear in the papers every day making threats against the PM, haven’t actually gone through with putting a letter in themselves,” said a senior Tory. Number 10 advisers are said to feel the lack of an obvious candidate emerging to take over from May has given the plotters cold feet. On Tuesday night, David Davis surprised both Downing Street and Brexiteer colleagues by conceding that the fear of a no-deal Brexit meant May would get a deal with the EU and it would pass parliament. A view has formed in the government that a deal will ultimately pass the Commons because it will be so vague on the future economic partnership that Brexiteers will have a political ladder to climb down and support it. “The language will sound far more like Canada and they hope that fools the ERG into backing it,” said a Whitehall source. Number 10 believes it can clear the hurdle of the backstop with a form of words that gives cabinet Brexiteers room to sign it off, Whitehall sources said. Ministers complained to BuzzFeed News this week that May’s Brexit adviser Olly Robbins had been dispatched to Brussels to restart talks without their knowledge and without any indication of what the PM had told him he could agree to. “This is another sign that they’re going to roll the cabinet,” a source said. A cabinet minister told BuzzFeed News that Robbins, long tipped for the private sector after the Brexit negotiations are complete, is being considered for the national security adviser job — another signal that May hopes to stick around. The role is currently held by newly appointed cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill, and there is some speculation about whether he can do both jobs on a permanent basis. Critics of May concede that they now appear some way short of the 48 threshold required to trigger a confidence vote, and said that was only likely to change in the event of cabinet revolt over the backstop, or an attempt to call an election. They believe they would run her close if a confidence vote was called, but there is little appetite to call one. May survived her hellish October, and though the hell will sure enough return in November when she tries to strike a deal with Brussels, her aides are now daring to believe they can chart a course through it and keep her there for the long haul.