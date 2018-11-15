Theresa May Vows To See Brexit Through Despite A Day Of Resignations

What We Know So Far
- Brexit secretary Dominic Raab resigned hours after Theresa May won cabinet backing for a withdrawal agreement brokered with the EU.
- Work and pensions secretary Esther McVey also resigned, accusing Theresa of not honouring promises made to voters, along with several junior ministers.
- Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg is among the Tory MPs who have sent a letter withdrawing support for Theresa May's leadership – 48 no-confidence letters would trigger a vote.
- But Theresa May has defended the agreement as the only way to achieve Brexit and has vowed to stay and said she is "determined to see this through."
Updates
Theresa May reaffirmed her commitment to both her position and the Brexit withdrawal deal in a press conference at Downing Street on Thursday evening.
Invited journalists initially thought the prime minister might be announcing her departure. Her speech opened with the words: "Serving in high office is an honour and privilege. It is also a heavy responsibility. That is true at any time – but especially when the stakes are so high."
However, she went on to reiterate her commitment to seeing the Brexit process through and ensuring the UK leaves the EU on March 29 next year.
"My approach throughout has been to put the national interest first. Not a partisan interest. And certainly not my own political interest," she said.
"I do not judge harshly those of my colleagues who seek to do the same but who reach a different conclusion. They must do what they believe to be right, just as I do.
"I am sorry that they have chosen to leave the government and I thank them for their service. But I believe with every fibre of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people."
Asked repeatedly whether she would fight a no confidence vote from her own MPs, May said she was "determined to see this through".
Answering a question from BuzzFeed News, May said she did not regret calling a snap general election last year, despite her reduced minority and the difficulty she is likely to face in getting the deal through parliament.
Despite her predicament, after a day of government resignations, May was able to joke with reporters when she mistook one member of the press pack for another.
And when a reporter used a cricket metaphor – asking whether she would score the required runs to win the match – May replied that one of her cricketing heroes was Geoffrey Boycott, the stoic Yorkshire and England batsman famed for staying at the crease for days on end, scoring slowly but surely.
"Geoffrey Boycott stuck to it and he got the runs in the end," she said.
– Hannah Al-Othman
Rehman Chishti, a vice-chair of the Conservative Party and the prime minister’s trade envoy to Pakistan, has also quit over the Brexit withdrawal deal.
Chishti said May’s Brexit deal was contrary to the Tories’ manifesto commitments and delivered a withering assessment of the government’s actions over the case of Asia Bibi, the woman seeking asylum in the UK after threats to her life in Pakistan.
He said it was “shocking” that the government was “failing to put into practice the core values our country stands for” by not offering Bibi asylum.
So by mid-afternoon on Thursday, less than 24 hours after the publication of the EU withdrawal draft agreement, Theresa May's Conservatives have so far been hit by the resignations of:
- Two cabinet ministers
- Two ministers
- Two ministerial aides
- One party vice-chair
And just days earlier, transport minister Jo Johnson resigned and called for a second Brexit referendum.
—Alex Wickham and Patrick Smith
Jacob Rees-Mogg explained his reasons for sending a letter of no confidence in Theresa May's leadership on the steps of Parliament on Thursday afternoon.
The prominent Eurosceptic backbench MP told dozens of gathered reporters: "You've got to do what has to be done. I campaigned on Brexit, I stood on a manifesto promising Brexit, the prime minister is not doing that, the conclusion just follows."
Rees-Mogg said he would not be putting forward his own name as potential leadership candidate, but said there were several potential candidates within the party, such as Boris Johnson.
His press conference was partially drowned out by protesters opposite, shouting "Stop Brexit."
Ahead of Rees-Mogg's appearance, foreign office minister Alistair Burt, who was a supporter of the remain campaign, told reporters that he felt that May was still the right person to lead the Conservative Party.
"My plea for colleagues would be 'stick with this'," he told reporters. "As someone who voted to stay in the European Union, who wanted to stay in the union, has compromised... I've worked very hard with colleagues over the last two years to help the prime minister achieve this. I think they have to do to their bit of compromise as well, otherwise I think it'll lead to an abyss."
Brexit minister Steve Baker said he had submitted a letter to Brady three weeks ago, but only made the document public this afternoon.
"It became clear to me on 22 October that Theresa May would not be able to negotiate a Brexit worth delivering," he said.
– Hannah Al-Othman
Jacob Rees-Mogg has now formally sent his letter of no confidence in Theresa May over the Brexit withdrawal deal, which he says goes back on promises made in the Conservative party manifesto and by May personally.
– Patrick Smith
Theresa May intends to stay on to fight any attempt to unseat her by unruly pro-Brexit Conservative MPs.
A Downing Street spokesperson said Theresa May would fight a no confidence vote should MPs rally against her. The spokesperson said that May still expected to be prime minister when Britain leaves the EU, and that she still anticipated the next general election to come in 2022 as planned.
In the wake of Thursday's ministerial resignations, the spokesperson said: "We're having to confront some very difficult issues and she doesn't shy away from that.
"Obviously given the difficulty of those issues she respects the integrity of her colleagues and thanks those who have resigned for their service."
– Hannah Al-Othman
Ranil Jayawardena, a parliamentary private secretary at the Ministry of Justice, is the latest to resign.
He told Theresa May: “I cannot agree, in the cold light of day, that the deal in front of us today is right for our country. It does not deliver a good and fair Brexit”.
– Alex Wickham
Jacob Rees-Mogg will submit a letter of no confidence in the prime minister today, sources close to the senior Conservative Brexiteer have told BuzzFeed News.
In a dramatic intervention in the House of Commons this morning, Rees-Mogg told Theresa May: “What my right honourable friend says and what she does no longer match,” asking her to give him a reason not to write a letter.
Rees-Mogg’s decision will likely cause a flood of further letters from members of his European Research Group of Conservative MPs. If 48 Tory MPs send letters to Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives, Brady will inform Theresa May that vote on her future must take place “as soon as possible in the circumstances”.
May must then secure the support of a majority of Tory MPs to win a confidence vote. If she does she remains in place and cannot be challenged for another year. If she does not then she must resign.
– Alex Wickham
Labour MPs are hoping the current Brexit chaos will lead to a general election.
Labour MPs told BuzzFeed News that morale is generally high on the opposition benches, as the party continues to push for another general election – which some think could be a reality in the near future.
Labour MP Afzal Khan told BuzzFeed News: “The government is collapsing around us. Ministers are resigning by the minute. Theresa May has lost all authority and control over this process.
"Clearly this deal is dead on arrival. Whatever happens, Labour stands ready to provide real leadership at this most crucial moment in our country’s history.”
Another MP said: "We are witnessing a government collapsing before our eyes with Raab and others putting self interest before our country.
"Morale amongst Labour MPs is good. We will press what is left of this government every step of the way. We are ready for a general election."
A third MP added: “The mood seems to be one of bemusement and uncertainty. Watching ministers resign one after the other shows how divided the government is.
"We’re seriously considering the possibility of a general election happening soon. General feeling is that we cannot accept this draft deal as it does not meet our six tests.”
In a statement, Jon Trickett MP, Labour’s shadow cabinet officer minister, said: “The government is falling apart before our eyes as for a second time the Brexit secretary has refused to back the Prime Minister's Brexit plan. This so-called deal has unravelled before our eyes.
"This is the twentieth minister to resign from Theresa May’s government in her two-year premiership. Theresa May has no authority left and is clearly incapable of delivering a Brexit deal that commands even the support of her cabinet – let alone Parliament and the people of our country."
However, not all Labour MPs were optimistic, with one telling BuzzFeed News they were feeling “genuine despair.”
"I think initial reaction is to mock the state of government”, they said, adding they they were “very rapidly concerned at the state of the nation” and had “deep concerns about what happens next.”
– Hannah Al-Othman
European officials and diplomats reacted to developments in UK on Thursday with a mix of bewilderment and puzzlement.
Two senior officials wondered whether May would still be prime minister next week. One official pondered on the uselessness of the splits within her cabinet, and party. “It is just pointless bloodshed,” the official said. “[It would be] funny if it wasn’t so tragic,” they added.
Regardless of May’s personal political fortunes, officials are sceptical that the agreement will win the backing of MPs to make it through parliament, which would make the planned meeting of EU leaders to sign off on the deal, redundant.
One senior official described the meeting, currently scheduled for the morning of Sunday 25 November, as “useless.”
In a text message to BuzzFeed News, one EU27 leader, commenting on Raab’s resignation, simply wrote, “Wow”.
– Alberto Nardelli
The prime minister has defended the draft withdrawal agreement before a fractious House of Commons, reiterating that the choice is now this deal, no deal or no Brexit.
A defiant Theresa May told MPs on Thursday morning that she had defied critics who said the UK would be treated as any other third-party nation in negotiations with the EU.
She pointed to bespoke agreements on customs, security collaboration and a time-limited "backstop" insurance policy on the Northern Ireland border, should a future trade deal not preserve the soft border with the Republic of Ireland.
"It is a draft treaty that means we will leave the EU in a smooth and orderly way on 29 March 2019 and which sets the framework for a future relationship that delivers in our national interest," she said.
"It takes back control of our borders, laws and money. It protects jobs, security and the integrity of the United Kingdom. And it delivers in ways that many said could simply not be done."
No other nation, May said, has an arrangement with the EU as detailed and advanced as this.
But she was jeered by pro-European MPs on declaring that the withdrawal would be "smooth", having lost two senior cabinet ministers in the previous two hours.
Referring to the departure of Dominic Raab and Esther McVey, May said: "Delivering Brexit involves different choices for all of us. We do not agree on all the choices but I respect their views and would like to thank them sincerely for all the work they have done."
In response to the several other pro-Brexit outriders in her own party, she said it was not possible to scrap the Northern Ireland backstop, warning: "There is no deal which delivers the Brexit the British people voted for which does not involve this insurance policy."
The EU would not countenance, she added, any deal that didn't have this clause. And scrapping it would go back on promises made to voters in Northern Ireland.
"We can choose to leave with no deal, we can choose no Brexit at all, or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated," May said.
She had to pause while the cheers subsided at her mention of Brexit possibly being stopped.
In response, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the deal was "botched", broke May's own red lines and did not meet Labour's six tests, which would determine whether the party would back the agreement.
"The government is in chaos. Their agreement risks leaving the country in an indefinite half-way house without a real say," he said.
-- Patrick Smith
Suella Braverman, a junior minister in the Brexit department, is the latest government figure to resign over the withdrawal deal.
She said “the proposed Northern Ireland backstop is not Brexit,” telling the PM in a resignation letter: “I have reached a point where I feel that these concessions do not respect the will of the people”.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan has also resigned her post as parliamentary private secretary at the department for education.
– Alex Wickham
Work and pensions secretary Esther McVey has become the second cabinet minister to resign over the EU withdrawal deal.
In her letter to Theresa May, she said: “The deal you put before cabinet today does not honour the result of the referendum."
McVey accused the PM of not being honest with voters. “The British people have always been ahead of politicians on this issue, and it will be no good trying to pretend to them that this deal honours the result of the referendum when it is obvious to everyone it doesn’t”.
“We have gone from no deal is better than a bad deal to any deal is better than no deal,” she said.
– Alex Wickham
Theresa May is due to address a sceptical Parliament on the EU withdrawal agreement, after already losing two ministers over the text.
The prime minister is set to speak to MPs in the House of Commons at 10.30 Thursday morning, as she tries to salvage what she can from the Brexit withdrawal process after losing her Brexit secretary. Also coming up on Thursday:
At around 10am the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier will meet European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and representatives of the main EU political groups to discuss the agreement.
Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to brief Northern Irish parties – including Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party, SDLP, Northern Irish Green Party – on Thursday morning on the draft Brexit agreement. The DUP has indicated it would vote against the agreement.
– Patrick Smith
Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has resigned from the government, saying he “cannot in good conscience support” Theresa May’s Brexit deal
In a letter to the prime minister on Thursday morning, Raab said her agreement with Brussels breached the Conservative party manifesto, threatened the union and gave the EU a “veto” over the UK’s ability to exit the backstop arrangement.
“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” he told the PM, concluding: “I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election”.
Raab said: “I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom”.
“I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit,” he wrote.
In a devastating assessment of the backstop, Raab said: “No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control”.
– Alex Wickham