Boris Johnson is set to appoint Daily Mail journalist Jack Doyle as the new Downing Street press secretary, as the prime minister embarks on a reorganisation of his government following the election.

BuzzFeed News understands that Doyle has been lined up as the first key appointment ahead of a cabinet reshuffle after the UK leaves the EU on January 31, as well as a wider shake-up of Whitehall departments and senior advisers.

Doyle is an experienced journalist in the Westminster Lobby of political reporters and is currently associate editor (politics) at the Daily Mail, where he has worked for 10 years. He was a leader writer under the editorships of both Geordie Greig and Paul Dacre.

In 2018, Johnson gave Doyle an interview in Washington in which the then foreign secretary lambasted Theresa May's Brexit plans as "crazy".



He will replace Rob Oxley as Johnson's press secretary — the prime minister's first point of contact with Lobby journalists on political issues.

