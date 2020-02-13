Sajid Javid Has Shocked Westminster By Resigning On Cabinet Reshuffle Day

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

The chancellor Sajid Javid has stunned Westminster by announcing his resignation on cabinet reshuffle day, following an explosive background row behind the scenes with Boris Johnson and his chief Number 10 aide Dominic Cummings.

Javid will be replaced as chancellor by Rishi Sunak. BuzzFeed News understands that after a meeting with the prime minister in Downing Street that lasted for more than an hour, Javid told Johnson he would resign rather than agree to a proposed restructuring of his special adviser team. Johnson and Cummings had wanted Javid to sack his special advisers and replace them with Downing Street aides, following a series of rows between Number 10 and Number 11 over the last few weeks. Javid refused to agree to the terms and quit. Last week BuzzFeed News reported that Javid and Cummings were at war, with Cummings wanting Javid sacked. Johnson's decision to replace Javid with Sunak — who was his chief secretary to the Treasury and a key Number 10 ally — will ultimately be seen as a major win for Cummings. The Number 10 and Treasury teams will now be more closely aligned and work together as a new joint unit. Javid's decision to resign on principle over his special advisers was praised by Labour opponents:

Respect. Also, Sajid Javid was the only Tory MP who contacted me directly on Friday to express support & solidarity when a Tory activist was sentenced for violent threats against me https://t.co/Cw9LbgLjqK

Appointments Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor: A rapid promotion for Sunak, who only entered parliament in 2015. Seen as a Tory rising star and potential future leader is a close ally of Johnson and is fiercely loyal to the prime minister, and is highly thought of by Cummings. Alok Sharma, Business Secretary and COP26 minister: A big promotion for Sharma, who was previously development secretary. He gets a bolstered business department and is also put in charge of the COP26 climate conference. Sackings

Justin Tallis / Getty Images

Julian Smith, Northern Ireland Secretary: Smith was almost universally praised both inside and outside of government for his work helping to restore power-sharing at Stormont. But his position was always in peril after he fell out with Johnson during the height of Brexit tensions last year. Number 10 believed Smith's opposition to the more hardline elements of their controversial Brexit strategy back in October was disloyal, and the knives have been out for him ever since. Geoffrey Cox, Attorney General: The "Mufasa" of Brexit, Cox was a key player in Theresa May's government and stayed on as attorney general under Johnson. But his grand-standing annoyed some in Number 10 and, like Smith, he was not seen as helpful during the tough times of the autumn. Andrea Leadsom, Business Secretary: Brexiteer Leadsom, once a Tory leadership contender, was given a big cabinet job by Johnson in July, but is now out of government as the prime minister sought a big hitter to take on his business department. Theresa Villiers, Environment Secretary: Appeared alongside Johnson on the Vote Leave campaign and promoted by Johnson last summer. Now out of government.



Justin Tallis / Getty Images

Esther McVey, Housing minister: Another major Brexit supporter who was brought back into government by Johnson when he became prime minister. Her stay was shortlived however and she returns to the backbenches. The departures of Leadsom, Villiers and McVey are part of what Number 10 describes as forming a government that will "get things done" — replacing underperforming senior ministers with younger rising stars who are seen in Downing Street as more competent. But removing three senior women means Johnson will have to promote others to maintain the government's gender balance. Nusrat Ghani: Transport minister: Had been tipped for promotion by some, but has tweeted that she will now "get to spend more time with family and constituents". Chris Skidmore, Science minister: Announced he'd been given the chop with this tweet:

Got a promotion in the #reshuffle to be a better Dad with more time to spend with this gorgeous little one.... Thanks everyone who I’ve had the chance to work with and the civil service teams that have supported me- you have all been amazing

George Freeman, Transport minister: Says he is "sad" to lose his job.