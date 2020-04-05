Boris Johnson Has Been Admitted To Hospital For Tests After Having Coronavirus For 10 Days

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital for tests after suffering from symptoms of the coronavirus for 10 days.

The decision was taken for precautionary reasons on the advice of his doctor and it was not an emergency admission, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Sunday night.

Johnson has had a high temperature since Thursday March 26. He tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, and continues to have persistent symptoms.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Johnson remains in charge of the government, and is in contact with ministers and officials, Downing Street said.



He went into hospital at around 8pm on Sunday night and is expected to stay in overnight. Monday morning's meeting of senior advisers and officials will instead be chaired by the foreign secretary Dominic Raab.