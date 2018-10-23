At Least Four Tory MPs Have Submitted Letters Of No Confidence In Theresa May Since Friday

Tim Lane / BuzzFeed

At least four Conservative MPs have told colleagues they have submitted letters of no confidence in Theresa May since Friday — and two of them are Remain-backers, BuzzFeed News understands.

The news comes as speculation once again mounted at Westminster that Tory MPs are close to reaching the threshold of 48 letters that would trigger a confidence vote in the prime minister. The number of letters is kept private by 1922 Committee chair Graham Brady until the threshold is met.

48 letter threshold has NOT been reached yet I m told - for now

Two government sources told BuzzFeed News they think it is now an inevitability that the threshold will be reached at some point over the next few weeks, before May is able to strike a Brexit deal with the EU. Two of the Tory MPs who told colleagues they have submitted letters in the last few days are Brexiteers. One said they had received pressure from their local Conservative association to write a letter. They had both previously said they would not vote for a deal based on the PM’s Chequers proposals. But two MPs are Remainers. One told friends they think Chequers is “the worst of all worlds” and that they want a second referendum to allow the public to decide between a clean break from the EU or remaining as a member. The other, BuzzFeed News understands, believes the Tory party brand is being permanently damaged by May’s leadership. The revelation that both Leave and Remain MPs have submitted letters shows the concerns are not just about May’s handling of the Brexit negotiations, MPs said. One told BuzzFeed News: “For some of us this really isn’t all to do with Brexit. I’m worried about the state of the Conservative party under Theresa May and it is obvious she intends to go on and on — unless she is stopped.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images Jacob Rees-Mogg