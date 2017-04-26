Zac Goldsmith Will Be The Tories' Candidate In Richmond Park, Risking Three Political Defeats In 13 Months

Share On more Share On more

After a dismal 2016, Zac Goldsmith is set for a political comeback.



Conservative party members welcomed Goldsmith back into the fold on Wednesday night, selecting him as their candidate in Richmond Park. It's only been five months since Goldsmith lost the formerly safe seat to the Liberal Democrats after forcing a by-election in protest at the government's policy on Heathrow.

Goldsmith will fight to regain his old seat after clinching the Tory nomination at a selection meeting in Richmond, southwest London.

In Tatton, Cheshire, another political comeback was taking shape on Wednesday night: Esther McVey, the former employment minister, was chosen by Tory members as their candidate for the seat vacated by George Osborne.



McVey, a former morning TV presenter, had been a Tory MP in Wirral West, in Merseyside, but lost her seat to Labour in 2015. She had been blamed by some for controversial welfare cuts.



Osborne, who quit parliament after Theresa May called a snap election this month, and will now edit the London Evening Standard newspaper, congratulated McVey in a tweet.