Theresa May's Disastrous Election Has Left Her Too Weak To Reshuffle The Top Cabinet Jobs

Theresa May has been forced to abandon her plans for a major cabinet reshuffle after returning to Downing Street with a lower majority, keeping senior ministers including Boris Johnson and Philip Hammond in position.



But with recriminations in the Conservative party growing on Friday, May put off making a decision about whether to keep her controversial senior aides, despite calls from some MPs to sack them after the humiliating result.

In a statement, Number 10 Downing Street announced on Friday evening that the chancellor Philip Hammond will keep his job as chancellor, despite weeks of speculation that the second most important minister in government will be moved from the Treasury.

According to reports during the campaign, Hammond’s future was in doubt after clashes over policy and political decisions with Nick Timothy, May’s influential co-chief of staff. Hammond had been conspicuously absent during the election campaign, even when economic issues were being debated, and May pointedly refused to back Hammond at an awkward press conference last month.

In the weeks leading up to the election, numerous sources in Westminster said that the chancellor was “in play”, with one telling BuzzFeed News last week that he was “done” as chancellor. Others were also likely to be moved if, as was thought likely, May won a healthy majority, the sources said.

But Hammond has survived after the bitterly disappointing election – in which May threw away a 17-seat majority – effectively removed the prime minister’s leverage to make big changes to the cabinet.

Amber Rudd remains as home secretary, having clung on to her seat in Hastings & Rye by just 346 votes after a recount. Rudd appeared more frequently in the campaign than any other member of candidate, including standing in for May in one of the TV leaders debates, and was tipped as a potential chancellor.

Boris Johnson stays as foreign secretary. And David Davis has kept his position as the chief Brexit minister, leading the negotiations with the European Union that are set to begin in 10 days.