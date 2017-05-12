Theresa May Will Campaign In A Battlebus That Barely Mentions The Conservative Party

Theresa May will travel around the country campaigning for votes in a blue battlebus that barely mentions the Conservative party.



The first pictures of the bus emerged on Friday afternoon, shortly before the prime minister gave a speech in the North East. Painted on the side is "THERESA MAY: FOR BRITAIN", but you have to look closely to see the party's branding.

May's campaign has been notable for its concentration on the prime minister herself – and her promise to deliver "strong and stable leadership" – to the extent that it has been described as "presidential".

With a double-digit lead in the opinion polls, the Conservatives have been targeting Labour-held seats in areas of the country where they have historically struggled to win support, including Yorkshire, the Midlands and the North. But in making the pitch for traditional Labour voters, it is relying on May's personal appeal – and the apparent unpopularity of her opponent, Jeremy Corbyn.

The bus design did not go unnoticed on social media.