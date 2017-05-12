Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World
Politics

Theresa May Will Campaign In A Battlebus That Barely Mentions The Conservative Party

You can *just* make it out if you squint.

Posted on
Alex Spence
Alex Spence
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

Theresa May will travel around the country campaigning for votes in a blue battlebus that barely mentions the Conservative party.

The first pictures of the bus emerged on Friday afternoon, shortly before the prime minister gave a speech in the North East. Painted on the side is "THERESA MAY: FOR BRITAIN", but you have to look closely to see the party's branding.

May's campaign has been notable for its concentration on the prime minister herself – and her promise to deliver "strong and stable leadership" – to the extent that it has been described as "presidential".

With a double-digit lead in the opinion polls, the Conservatives have been targeting Labour-held seats in areas of the country where they have historically struggled to win support, including Yorkshire, the Midlands and the North. But in making the pitch for traditional Labour voters, it is relying on May's personal appeal – and the apparent unpopularity of her opponent, Jeremy Corbyn.

The bus design did not go unnoticed on social media.

Twitter: @MichaelPDeacon

In some working-class areas there is still hostility to the Conservative party, but campaign strategists believe they can overcome that by focusing on a leader whose appeal seems to cut across partisan divides, according to opinion polls.

Speaking in the North East today, May is expected to make a direct appeal to working-class Labour voters, arguing that the Conservatives, not Labour, are now the party best-equipped to improve their conditions.

“I will be reaching out to all those who have been abandoned by Labour and let down by government for too long," May will say, according to remarks that were sent out to political journalists in advance by her campaign. “I will be doing everything I can to earn their trust."

Theresa May speaking at an airfield north of Newcastle on Friday.
Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

Theresa May speaking at an airfield north of Newcastle on Friday.

May has been criticised for so far running a repetitive, controlled campaign, with appearances restricted mainly to small, closed events consisting of party activists and candidates. On LBC on Thursday night, presenter Nigel Farage said: "It's been a completely stage-managed Conservative campaign. She's really just not interacted with Joe Public at all."

May's aides are sensitive to such criticism, and point out that she has been knocking on doors canvassing for votes around the country and has taken questions from employees at factories and workplaces in several towns. On Wednesday afternoon, after canvassing in Scunthorpe with the Conservative candidate, the prime minister stopped at a pub there and chatted to locals.

Theresa May in an apparently unrestricted visit to a Lincolnshire pub on the campaign trail. (Ht @ScunTelegraph)
Alex Spence @alexGspence

Theresa May in an apparently unrestricted visit to a Lincolnshire pub on the campaign trail. (Ht @ScunTelegraph)

Reply Retweet Favorite

May told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that she would have a battlebus to take her around the country and that "from time to time we might even have some journalists on it," in what seemed to be a swipe at Corbyn's relationship with the media.

Alex Spence is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alex Spence at alex.spence@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Ukpolitics