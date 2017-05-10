Theresa May has said she plans to tour the country on an election battlebus, following criticism she was avoiding the public and holding exclusively stage-managed events.



In response to a question from BuzzFeed News, May said she had been all around the country already, meeting people "in a whole variety of situations".

Referring to the battlebus, the prime minister added: "And from time to time we might even have some journalists on it," in what seemed to be a swipe at Jeremy Corbyn's relationship with the media.



May's campaign has itself faced accusations of trying to restrict contact with the public or political journalists on the campaign trail.

But, speaking to workers at a factory in Mansfield, she insisted she would meet people face-to-face around the country during the rest of the campaign, making her pitch to "real" voters directly.

Such "traditional" campaigning was how she preferred to conduct the election, rather than going head-to-head with her rivals in live TV debates, something she has refused to take part in.

Adding to her criticism of Corbyn's campaign, May said the Labour leader had only been campaigning "within 25 miles of Islington".

But an analysis by BuzzFeed News showed only a handful of official Corbyn events – out of the more than two dozen he has held – had been close to the north London constituency where he himself is seeking re-election.