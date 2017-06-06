Theresa May Says She'll Tear Up Human Rights Laws If They Stop Her Catching Terrorists

Theresa May has threatened to tear up human rights laws if they get in the way of stopping Islamist extremism.



Speaking at a Conservative rally in Slough on Tuesday night, with the election campaign entering its final hours, the prime minister sought to head off increasing questions about the government's record on national security in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

May said she will introduce tougher anti-terrorism measures if she wins the general election on Thursday, including restricting the movement of suspects when the authorities do not have enough evidence to prosecute them.



The prime minister also vowed to make it easier, if she is re-elected, to deport foreign terror suspects to their home countries and introduce longer sentences for those convicted of terror offenses.

“And if human rights laws get in the way of doing these things, we will change those laws to make sure we can do them,” the prime minister told a rally of Tory activists.

May did not give specific details of the human rights laws that could conflict, but the ambition might clash with the European Convention on Human Rights, an international treaty to which Britain is a signatory.

The Conservative manifesto states the UK will remain a signatory to the ECHR “for the duration of the next parliament”, even though some in the party believe it has made it harder for UK law enforcement authorities to keep the country safe.

But it could be possible to “derogate”, or opt out of, certain aspects of the ECHR if it conflicts with the tougher measures May wants to take, the government believes.

Repeating comments made in a speech on Sunday, hours after the London Bridge attack, that “Enough is enough,” May said the authorities “need to do much more” to take on the rapidly-evolving threat of Islamist extremists.