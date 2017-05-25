Theresa May Is Under Pressure To Review An Anti-Extremism Strategy That Has Alienated Many Muslims

The government’s controversial strategy for preventing the spread of violent extremism has become so distrusted within the Muslim community that it needs to be reviewed after the general election, the UK’s former senior prosecutor has told BuzzFeed News.



In the wake of the Manchester attack, Lord Ken Macdonald, the former director of public prosecutions (DPP), said the Prevent strategy, which aims to stop people supporting terrorism, was well-intentioned but had been undermined because many Muslims believe it discriminates against them.

"You have to query whether it's working. It needs to be looked at as a strategy," said Macdonald, who was DPP when a group of suicide bombers murdered 52 people in London in July 2005.

Prevent is one of the main pillars of the UK’s approach to counterterrorism, providing government funding for community-based initiatives designed to combat the spread of violent extremism. A long-running debate about the scheme reignited yesterday as security experts and politicians began debating the implications of the Manchester suicide bombing.

With campaigning for the general election due to resume on Friday, the government's approach to tackling violent extremism could become a political battleground. Politicians from various parties expressed contrasting views about the future of Prevent in interviews on Wednesday.

Amber Rudd, the home secretary, told the BBC’s Today programme on Wednesday that the Conservatives will give Prevent an "uplift" if they are re-elected, by increasing its funding. Rejecting criticism of the strategy, Rudd said Prevent had stopped 150 British citizens travelling to Syria to fight for jihadi groups.

“We can always learn more, we can always improve, and as the threat against us changes we need to make sure that our defences change,” Rudd said.



The Tories' policy manifesto, published last week, did not mention Prevent specifically but promised to ramp up measures to confront “the menace of extremism” in British communities if they win the election on 8 June.

The party pledged new criminal offences and support for “the public sector and civil society in identifying extremists, countering their messages and promoting pluralistic, British values”. The Conservatives said they will establish a new Commission for Countering Extremism to “identify examples of extremism and expose them, to support the public sector and civil society, and help the government to identify policies to defeat extremism and promote pluralistic values”.

A Conservative spokesman declined to give further details of the policy.

The Home Office says Prevent has supported 142 anti-extremist community projects that reached more than 42,000 people, provided support to more than 1,000 young people who were vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism, and removed 220,000 pieces of terrorist material from circulation.



Other parties, however, have indicated they might replace Prevent.

In its manifesto, Labour said it will review the strategy “with a view to assessing both its effectiveness and its potential to alienate minority communities”.

In an interview with BBC Two's Newsnight on Wednesday night, Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, said too many Muslims viewed the policy with suspicion.