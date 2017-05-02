Theresa May Hit Back At George Osborne's Claim That She's Got Nothing But Slogans... With A Slogan

Theresa May brushed off criticism in George Osborne's first newspaper editorial that she's offering nothing but slogans -- by telling voters that she will offer "strong and stable leadership".



At a campaign stop in Bristol on Tuesday night, BuzzFeed News asked the prime minister what she thought of Osborne's first editorial since taking over the Evening Standard. In that piece, the newspaper described Brexit as "an historic mistake" and said May needs to offer voters more detail about her intentions for handling the withdrawal from the European Union.

"There's nothing wrong with repeating election campaign slogans," the Evening Standard said, referring to May's constant use of a handful of phrases in the first few weeks of the campaign (of which "strong and stable leadership" has been the most prominent). "The problem comes when the election campaign amounts to no more than a slogan."

Undeterred by that jibe from the former Chancellor, May responded by reaching again for her most tried-and-trusted slogan.

"What I’m doing is giving a very clear message about this campaign, and this election," she told the gathering of Tory activists and political journalists in Bristol. "And I’m doing that because this election is so important for the future of this country.



"And it is about who is going to lead those negotiations on Brexit. It is about who has got the plan and the vision to take our country forward to a better future. I believe that leadership, that plan, that vision is only there with the Conservative party — and that is the very clear choice that people have when they come to vote at this election."

"Do they want that strong and stable leadership, in the national interest, under the Conservatives, or the coalition of chaos under Jeremy Corbyn?" she finally asked.

Addressing Osborne's controversial new job as the editor of the London evening newspaper, the prime minister said: "First of all can I wish George all the very best."