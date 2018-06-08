Theresa May Has Been Urged To Sack Boris Johnson. But She's Standing By Her Loose-Lipped Foreign Secretary

Theresa May has resisted calls to sack Boris Johnson and insisted she still has confidence in her foreign secretary despite his extraordinary leak of private government discussions about Brexit negotiations and a series of high-level foreign policy and security issues.



Opposition politicians called for Johnson to go after BuzzFeed News obtained an explosive recording of a closed-door gathering in which he treated a select group of Conservative activists to a frank run-through of the UK’s foreign policy strategy, including his unguarded views on Donald Trump, China and Brexit.

However, asked by reporters on Friday whether the prime minister still has confidence in her foreign secretary, a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said: “Of course.”

The spokesperson would not comment on the specifics of the leak.

Speaking to around 20 members of the Thatcherite campaign group Conservative Way Forward, Johnson revealed that he is “increasingly admiring” of Donald Trump and joked that Trump should negotiate Brexit. He revealed that he’d just spoken to his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, who had requested British help in dismantling Kim Jong-Un’s nuclear programme.