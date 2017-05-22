Theresa May Has Backtracked On Her Manifesto Plans For Social Care After Just Four Days

Theresa May was forced to backtrack on a central part of her policy manifesto on Monday, promising to cap the costs of social care for the elderly in a bid to contain a growing backlash against what's already been dubbed her "dementia tax".



Just four days after the policy was announced, the prime minister responded to a weekend of negative headlines and narrowing opinion polls by announcing that a consultation on the plans would include an "absolute limit" on what people had to pay for their social care. May repeatedly insisted this was merely a "clarification" to the original proposal, even though the cap did not appear in the manifesto.

Nothing has changed,” the prime minister said. “Nothing has changed. We are offering a long-term solution for the sustainability of social care for the future.”



On the defensive for the first time since calling the election a month ago, the Conservative leader appeared peevish at a speaking event in Wrexham, a Tory target seat, as she batted away persistent questions from reporters, about whether she had undermined her own claim to provide "strong and stable leadership".

May sought to pin the reversal on Jeremy Corbyn, accusing the Labour leader of making “fake claims” about her social care plans. Labour were falsely claiming that “families would lose their homes” as a result of the social care reform, and she was setting the record straight by clarifying how it would work, the prime minister insisted.



Labour did jump on the policy after Thursday, portraying it in advertisements, social media postings and interviews as part of a three-pronged attack on pensioners — along with the means-testing of winter fuel allowances and the end to the "triple lock" on state pensions. But the phrase "dementia tax" appears not to have originated with Labour. Fraser Nelson, editor of the Spectator, the conservative magazine, said it was one of his writers, Will Heaven, a former Ministry of Justice speechwriter, who coined the term.

In her most bruising press conference since the campaign began, May was accused by journalists of cynically backtracking after seeing that the policy had gone down poorly with elderly voters.

One described May's policy platform as a "manifesto of chaos". Another asked if she had "buckled under pressure", and suggested May was now introducing a cap in a "cynical attempt to stop voters leaving you in droves".

Michael Crick, of Channel 4 News, said it was unprecedented for a political party to do a U-turn on its manifesto before an election. Crick contrasted May with Margaret Thatcher, who famously declared she was "not for turning".

Clearly irritated by the line of questioning, May shook her head repeatedly and insisted the substance of the policy remained exactly the same — she was merely issuing a clarification.

In their manifesto, the Conservatives said they would require individuals who need care to pay for it from the value of their home, with only the last £100,000 protected. The policy sparked a backlash over the weekend, with anecdotal evidence suggesting it had gone down badly with voters on the doorstep in the Conservatives’ traditional heartlands.

Opinion polls taken since the manifesto launch in Thursday showed Labour closing the gap, in some polls to within 9 points, although the Conservatives still had a healthy lead. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and UKIP jumped on the policy, and the term “dementia tax” began to stick. The Bow Group, a Conservative-supporting think tank, described it as “the biggest stealth tax in history” and predicted there would be a huge backlash from Tory voters when they realised the implications of the policy.

Damian Green, the work and pensions secretary, was sent out on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday to defend the policy, insisting that the Conservatives would stick to it. He did not mention that the changes would be accompanied by a cap on absolute costs.

By mid-Monday morning it was clear that party leaders were rattled by the reaction. News of a reversal emerged from a source that will have irritated May: a tweet by George Osborne, the former chancellor, whom she sacked from cabinet and is now editor of the Evening Standard newspaper.

“U-turn coming on social care,” Osborne tweeted. “There will be a cap. Read today’s @EveningStandard for the details.”