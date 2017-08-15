The Brexit Department Is Refusing To Say Whether David Davis Works Full-Time

Davis refused to engage with the extraordinary public attack by James Chapman, who has launched a campaign against Brexit two months after leaving the government.

In an astonishing series of tweets on Tuesday, a former senior adviser to David Davis accused the Brexit secretary of “working 3 day week since day one” and not reading ministerial briefing papers.

The Brexit department has refused to say whether the cabinet minister in charge of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union works a full five-day week.

Wish I could say the same for DD. He's been working 3 day week since day one #byebyeconkip #thedemocrats https://t.co/nga2K6POxO

A spokesperson for the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) refused to confirm or deny whether Davis works a full week, and instead referred BuzzFeed News to comments made by the Brexit secretary in an interview on Sky News on Tuesday morning.

In that interview, Davis said: "I’m not going to – I mean, James was a Remainer from the beginning. He was a very good chief of staff, I’m not going to criticise or argue with him on air.”

Chapman made the claim on Twitter on Tuesday morning as the UK prepared to unveil proposals for a new customs arrangement with the EU, in the first of a series of papers intended to spell out the government’s thinking on major aspects of the Brexit negotiations.



Chapman, a former adviser to George Osborne and political editor of the Daily Mail, worked closely with Davis for a year but left the government in June. He is now a partner at the public relations firm Bell Pottinger and will soon start writing a column for The Guardian.

He has also been active on Twitter, repeatedly criticising the government’s handling of Brexit and floating a new centrist political party, the Democrats. Until now, Chapman had not been critical of his former boss.