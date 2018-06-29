The former BBC China editor Carrie Gracie has won a high-profile fight with the public broadcaster about equal pay for women journalists – and is donating all of the money she will now receive in back-pay to charity.
In a statement on Friday, the BBC admitted it had underpaid Gracie after promising that she would be given a salary in line with that of the North America editor Jon Sopel when she took on the role of covering China.
The BBC apologised to Gracie for underpaying her and said it "has now put this right".
Gracie, at her request, has now taken six months of unpaid leave to write and speak about China and gender equality.
Gracie, one of the BBC's most senior journalists, rocked the corporation in January when she publicly accused it of breaking equality laws by paying female staff less than their male counterparts for comparable roles.
In an open letter first published by BuzzFeed News, she announced she was quitting her job as China editor – one of the BBC's main on-air reporting roles – to campaign for a fair pay structure at the broadcaster.
On Friday, the BBC and Gracie jointly announced that they'd reached an agreement.
The BBC praised her reporting from China and said it had had been "as valuable as those of the other international editors in the same period".
Gracie said she was relieved to have resolved the dispute. "For me, this was always about the principle, rather than the money."
Instead of taking compensation from the BBC, she had asked for the money to be donated to a charity to "help women striving for equality at work", Gracie said.
At the time Gracie quit her £135,000-a-year job as China editor, she said that two of the BBC's four international editors who were male earned "at least 50% more than the two women". Gracie had been promised when she took the role that she would be paid equal to Sopel, but she later discovered that she was earning significantly less than her colleague.
Gracie's public stand prompted others at the corporation to speak out. Weeks after she quit, several of the BBC's highest-paid male journalists – including John Humphrys and Huw Edwards – agreed to take significant pay cuts.
She was publicly praised by colleagues on Friday.
Lord Tony Hall, the BBC's director general, said: "I am pleased that we've been able to move past our differences and work through things together; we can now look to the future."
