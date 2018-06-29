The former BBC China editor Carrie Gracie has won a high-profile fight with the public broadcaster about equal pay for women journalists – and is donating all of the money she will now receive in back-pay to charity.



In a statement on Friday, the BBC admitted it had underpaid Gracie after promising that she would be given a salary in line with that of the North America editor Jon Sopel when she took on the role of covering China.

The BBC apologised to Gracie for underpaying her and said it "has now put this right".

Gracie, at her request, has now taken six months of unpaid leave to write and speak about China and gender equality.

Gracie, one of the BBC's most senior journalists, rocked the corporation in January when she publicly accused it of breaking equality laws by paying female staff less than their male counterparts for comparable roles.

In an open letter first published by BuzzFeed News, she announced she was quitting her job as China editor – one of the BBC's main on-air reporting roles – to campaign for a fair pay structure at the broadcaster.

On Friday, the BBC and Gracie jointly announced that they'd reached an agreement.