Some Tory MPs Want Theresa May To Sack An Aide Who Outed A Vote Leave Critic As Gay

Conservative backbenchers have urged Theresa May to sack one of her senior aides for outing an activist who has accused the official Leave campaign of breaking election rules in the run-up to the EU referendum.



A senior Tory MP told BuzzFeed News that it was “very distasteful” for the prime minister’s political secretary Stephen Parkinson to have revealed that Shahmir Sanni is gay in response to Sanni's claims about the Leave campaign.

“A number of us have told our whips we think [Parkinson] has to go and should avoid hanging on and becoming an even bigger story,” the MP said.

But 10 Downing Street is standing by Parkinson, one of May’s longest-serving advisers. Asked by BuzzFeed News on Monday if May has confidence in her political secretary, a Number 10 spokesperson said simply: "Yes."

Parkinson, who worked for May in the Home Office before she became prime minister, was a senior organiser for Vote Leave. He is under fire after Sanni, a former campaign volunteer, accused Vote Leave of flouting spending rules during the referendum campaign.

In responding to Sanni’s claims late last week, Parkinson revealed they had a relationship. According to Sanni's lawyers, this forced him to come out to his family and put his relatives in Pakistan in danger.

It is understood that Downing Street did not sign off the statement made by Parkinson, which was included in a blog post by former Vote Leave chief Dominic Cummings on Friday.



Cummings was responding preemptively to allegations put to him about Vote Leave by the Observer and Channel 4 News, which reported Sanni's claims over the weekend.

It is understood that Downing Street would not have formally cleared Parkinson’s statement because it related to a period in which he wasn’t acting for the Conservative party or as a government adviser.

But it is believed that individuals in Number 10 were aware of the statement before it was released.

The PM's official spokesperson declined to comment on allegations that Vote Leave cheated spending limits, saying: "This is a matter for the Electoral Commission."

The spokesperson also distanced the PM from a tweet from foreign secretary Boris Johnson in which he said the cheating claims were "utterly ludicrous".

Asked whether Johnson was speaking on behalf of the government, they said: "He was responding as somebody who played a role in the Vote Leave campaign."

Sanni was due to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon where he would provide evidence of his claims, but he pulled out. His lawyers are planning to do it without him.