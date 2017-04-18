Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World
Politics

Rival Party Leaders Say Theresa May Is 'Dodging' Election TV Debates

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon called on broadcasters to "empty chair" the PM after Downing Street ruled out televised debates.

Posted on
Alex Spence
Alex Spence
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Toby Melville / Reuters

Theresa May won't take part in any TV debates in the run-up to the general election in June, Downing Street said.

The prime minister's decision to rule out a head-to-head with other party leaders drew taunts from the opposition, with Labour's Jeremy Corbyn saying she was "dodging" debate.

If this #GeneralElection is about leadership, as Theresa May said this morning, she should not be dodging head-to-head TV debates.
Jeremy Corbyn MP @jeremycorbyn

If this #GeneralElection is about leadership, as Theresa May said this morning, she should not be dodging head-to-head TV debates.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, urged broadcasters to hold debates anyway, with an empty chair where May would have stood.

Leaders have a "moral duty" to explain their positions to the public ahead of the election, Farron said, and the Conservative leader was holding the public "in contempt" by trying to avoid scrutiny.

“The British people deserve to see their potential leaders talking about the future of our country," Farron said.

Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader, also said the broadcasters should "empty chair" the prime minister:

If PM doesnt have the confidence to debate her plans on TV with other leaders, broadcasters should empty chair her… https://t.co/RYi6dDhtrW
Nicola Sturgeon @NicolaSturgeon

If PM doesnt have the confidence to debate her plans on TV with other leaders, broadcasters should empty chair her… https://t.co/RYi6dDhtrW

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, Number 10 is unlikely to be swayed by the criticism given her huge lead in the opinion polls.

Downing Street's calculation is likely to be that she will get enough media coverage to make her case to voters without taking the risk of going one-on-one with rival leaders. A poor display in one broadcast could weaken her standing as prime minister and give one of the other leaders a polling boost.

Ahead of the last general election, in 2015, David Cameron's advisers went to great lengths to avoid a head-to-head clash on prime-time TV with Labour leader Ed Miliband.

And in the run-up to the EU referendum last summer, Cameron wouldn't do a TV debate with leading figures from the Leave campaign, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove. He agreed to do live TV events with the BBC, ITV and Sky News, but only in a town hall-style question and answer session in which he was alone on stage, not conventional debates in which he was pitted directly against another leader.

Alex Spence is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alex Spence at alex.spence@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With Ukpolitics