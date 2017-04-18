Rival Party Leaders Say Theresa May Is 'Dodging' Election TV Debates

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon called on broadcasters to "empty chair" the PM after Downing Street ruled out televised debates.

Theresa May won't take part in any TV debates in the run-up to the general election in June, Downing Street said. The prime minister's decision to rule out a head-to-head with other party leaders drew taunts from the opposition, with Labour's Jeremy Corbyn saying she was "dodging" debate.

If this #GeneralElection is about leadership, as Theresa May said this morning, she should not be dodging head-to-head TV debates.

Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, urged broadcasters to hold debates anyway, with an empty chair where May would have stood. Leaders have a "moral duty" to explain their positions to the public ahead of the election, Farron said, and the Conservative leader was holding the public "in contempt" by trying to avoid scrutiny. “The British people deserve to see their potential leaders talking about the future of our country," Farron said. Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader, also said the broadcasters should "empty chair" the prime minister:

If PM doesnt have the confidence to debate her plans on TV with other leaders, broadcasters should empty chair her… https://t.co/RYi6dDhtrW

However, Number 10 is unlikely to be swayed by the criticism given her huge lead in the opinion polls. Downing Street's calculation is likely to be that she will get enough media coverage to make her case to voters without taking the risk of going one-on-one with rival leaders. A poor display in one broadcast could weaken her standing as prime minister and give one of the other leaders a polling boost. Ahead of the last general election, in 2015, David Cameron's advisers went to great lengths to avoid a head-to-head clash on prime-time TV with Labour leader Ed Miliband. And in the run-up to the EU referendum last summer, Cameron wouldn't do a TV debate with leading figures from the Leave campaign, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove. He agreed to do live TV events with the BBC, ITV and Sky News, but only in a town hall-style question and answer session in which he was alone on stage, not conventional debates in which he was pitted directly against another leader.