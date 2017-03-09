Philip Hammond Is Under Pressure To Retreat On The National Insurance Rise

Chancellor Philip Hammond. Lauren Hurley / PA ID: 10670620

A controversial increase in national insurance for the self-employed appeared to be in doubt on Thursday, as Tory MPs broke ranks to criticise the move.

The chancellor Philip Hammond was forced to defend the policy in a series of TV and radio interviews. The increase, which will cost 2.5 million self-employed people an average £240 a year, was fair, he said.

But the rumbling on the Tory back benches has been growing, with MPs including Iain Duncan Smith, Dominic Raab, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan expressing doubts about the plan.

Theresa May’s official spokesman, however, repeatedly refused to say if the policy was being reconsidered.

Pressed earlier today by reporters about whether the government will reverse plans for the 2% increase – a breach of the Conservative’s election manifesto promise to freeze all taxes – the spokesman said: “This has been set out to address an area of unfairness, and, you know, it does that.”

Four times he was asked if the government will back down after an angry reaction from the Conservative back benches and right-wing newspapers, and four times the spokesman ducked the question.

He also refused to answer questions about whether voters should feel betrayed that the government had broken the pledge in its manifesto.

“The point of this Budget was to restore fairness in a system where it no longer existed,” by reducing the disparity between the national insurance paid by employees and the self-employed, the spokesman said.

“The vast majority of people will gain from these changes.”

Thursday morning’s newspaper headlines also made grim reading for the Treasury, with the breach of the manifesto promise dominating the coverage of Hammond’s first Budget.

Tomorrow's front page: Chancellor sparks national wave of fury by unleashing tax raid on Britain's self-employed — The Sun (@TheSun) ID: 10670670

However, in a boost for the chancellor, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the change was “modest but welcome”.



The increase was a breach of the manifesto pledge, but would help to address a discrepancy in the tax system that resulted in an “unequal playing field between the self employed and employees,” IFS director Paul Johnson said.

The Conservatives had tied their hands “to an absurd extent” by making the “silly pledge” not to increase taxes before the election, Johnson added. “No party should repeat these sorts of promises.”