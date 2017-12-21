No One Can Understand Why Parts Of The Government's Newly Released Brexit Documents Have Been Redacted

David Davis's "sectoral analyses" have been published, and it's really not clear why they were ever secret.

A group of Tory and DUP MPs voted to redact a controversial batch of Brexit documents – even though people who have seen the government papers say they contained nothing that wasn't already in the public domain.

Thirty-nine "sectoral analyses" prepared by the government were finally published on Thursday, after months of back-and-forth between MPs and ministers, but they gave very little indication about the government's thinking about the likely impact of leaving the European Union on vital British industries. Pro-Remain lobbyists and politicians ridiculed the documents, prepared by the Brexit department, as simplistic and uninformative. One lobbyist said it amounted to a "shoddy mess", and was "a masterclass in cut and paste". Each of the 39 reports was also missing the only section that might have provided new insights into the potential impact of Brexit – summarising the views of industry representatives. According to the formal minutes of the Exiting the EU committee's latest meeting, nine Conservatives and one DUP MP voted down a resolution by the chair, Hilary Benn, to publish the documents in full. They included hardline Eurosceptics such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, Peter Bone, and John Whittingdale, but also Tory moderates who campaigned to remain in the EU, including Stephen Crabb and Jonathan Djanogly.

The decision to redact the documents caused bafflement in Westminster.

Lord Michael Jay, head of the House of Lords’ EU committee, which has also reviewed all the documents, said there was no reason the sectoral analyses should be redacted – since there is nothing in them that is sensitive.

“The sectoral analyses are variable in length and inconsistent in approach and in the use of statistics,” Lord Jay wrote in a letter to the Brexit secretary David Davis on Thursday. “There is double-counting of some sectors. “The representative of stakeholder views is patchy. … There is little overarching analysis by the government: No conclusions are drawn with regard to the UK’s future relationship with the EU.” He added: “We have not identified any material in the sectoral analyses that could be regarded as ‘negotiation sensitive’. Most stakeholder views are already in the public domain, including in committee inquiries and reports." Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat MP, viewed 24 of the papers in a secret reading room in the House of Commons and tweeted some of her notes on Wednesday. According to the papers she read, one of the main concerns expressed by industry representatives was that Brexit would leave companies short of talented staff – a view they have consistently expressed in public.

Pat McFadden, a Labour MP who campaigned to remain in the EU and sits on the Exiting the EU committee, said: “There is little or nothing in them that couldn’t be learned from the annual reports of different trade bodies, yet we were asked to believe that somehow revealing how many cars were made in Britain every year was an act of national treachery.”

Seema Malhotra, another Labour member of the committee, said: “This has been a long campaign and it is clearly in the public interest that much as possible of the reports are published. In my view the reports fall far short of the impact analysis the government implied it was doing a year ago. It remains unclear if these are the original reports or have been written in the last two months." Eloise Todd of Best for Britain, a pro-Remain lobby group, said: “These reports are the most useless and shoddy piece of work a government department has ever produced. Even the Iraq dodgy dossier had some useful information in it. These are a shoddy mess that a 16-year-old wouldn’t be proud of. It is a masterclass in copy and paste.” The 39 reports cover industries including aerospace, agriculture, car manufacturing, defence, life sciences, and retail. Each of the documents contains background about the size and regulatory structure of the relevant industry that appears to be drawn from public sources.

In each case, the section labelled “sector views” has been redacted. Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Jeremy Lefroy, one of the Tory MPs on the committee, said that he voted against publishing the documents with the sector views included because the industry representatives who provided their views were assured that their input would be confidential. The publication of the documents on the committee’s website on Thursday comes after months of back-and-forth between MPs and ministers. On several occasions, Davis said in interviews and select committee appearances that the government was conducting detailed work on the economic impact of Brexit on crucial sectors of the economy. In October last year, Davis told the EU committee that 58 sectors had been analysed in “excruciating detail”.

Opposition MPs pushed the government to publish its internal forecasts, arguing that the public have a right to know how leaving the EU would affect the economy.

In October MPs passed a motion obliging the government to publish its impact assessments, but then ministers said there had never been formal impact assessments as the term is understood in Whitehall. Appearing before the committee this month, Davis insisted he had never used the term “impact assessment”, adding: “Do not draw the conclusion that just because you’ve used the word 'impact' that you have written an impact assessment.” Davis's Brexit department turned over to the committee 850 pages of information on each sector pulled together from work that had been done across government, which the government said would inform the committee about how various industries will be impacted. For weeks, those documents were held in secrecy. Other MPs who don’t sit on the committee were allowed to see the reports but only in the special reading room in the Commons, where they were watched by a chaperone and barred from using their mobile phones. Several who went to the reading room questioned why there was so much secrecy. Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire said the reports are a “sub-C grade GCSE essay cribbed off Wikipedia”.

Tom Brake of the Liberal Democrats said they didn’t “provide any sense of the impact of a hard or soft Brexit on each sector”.

Opposition MPs wanted Davis to be held in contempt for misleading parliament, but the Brexit secretary escaped censure after they were overruled by their Conservative colleagues on the committee.



