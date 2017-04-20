Labour Has (Eventually) Ruled Out A Second Referendum On Brexit

Labour doesn't support a second referendum on Britain's relationship with the European Union, a spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn said this afternoon.
The leader's position hadn't been that clear earlier in the day.
Earlier, Corbyn had not ruled out putting the terms of an exit deal to a national vote when asked point-blank by journalists after the launch of his election campaign in Westminster.
Journalists also tried to pin down John McDonnell, Labour's shadow chancellor, about whether the party would support a second referendum – and didn't get a clear answer.
That prompted claims from the Conservatives that Labour was planning to disrupt Brexit. "This can only mean more uncertainty for Britain, more risk and a future that is less secure," said Patrick McLoughlin, the Tory party chairman.
The story ran for several hours.
Then in the afternoon, Corbyn's office issued a statement definitively ruling out support for a second vote.
"A second referendum is not our policy and it won't be in our manifesto," Corbyn's spokesperson said.
Confusingly, though, at around the same time McDonnell was still refusing to rule out another vote, according to reporters.
Were the party's leadership not on the same page? McDonnell's spokesperson didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.
