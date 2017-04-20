Labour Has (Eventually) Ruled Out A Second Referendum On Brexit

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Labour doesn't support a second referendum on Britain's relationship with the European Union, a spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn said this afternoon.



The leader's position hadn't been that clear earlier in the day.

Earlier, Corbyn had not ruled out putting the terms of an exit deal to a national vote when asked point-blank by journalists after the launch of his election campaign in Westminster.

Journalists also tried to pin down John McDonnell, Labour's shadow chancellor, about whether the party would support a second referendum – and didn't get a clear answer.