Jeremy Corbyn Has Urged Theresa May To "Get A Grip" Of The Tower Block Safety Crisis

Jeremy Corbyn has declared the fire-risk tower blocks across England a "nationwide threat" and urged Theresa May to "get a grip and lead a national response".



The Labour leader questioned why the prime minister hadn't convened the Cobra emergency committee to coordinate the urgent testing and potential evacuation of residential buildings across the country that are known to have used cladding on their exteriors.

Downing Street said Corbyn was wrong – that there have been regular meetings of Cobra to coordinate the responses across government to the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Corbyn himself was at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset on Saturday, where he gave an address on the main stage declaring Labour's better-than-expected performance in the general election as evidence that politics in Britain is changing.

Addressing the Grenfell tragedy, Corbyn said: "Is it right that so many people are frightened of where they sleep, having seen what happened at the Grenfell tower?"

In a statement earlier in the afternoon, Corbyn said: "Tower blocks across the country have now failed fire safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell tower disaster. This is now a nationwide threat - and the prime minister needs to get a grip and lead a national response, including convening the Cobra committee to coordinate government and public action."

The statement was the first from the leader's office since the Labour-held Camden council told residents of the Chalcots estate, in north London, that they had to leave their homes on Friday night after the buildings failed safety inspections. At least 650 flats have been evacuated.

Some displaced people spent the night sleeping on air mattresses in community centres, while others were put into hotel rooms that the council was able to find at short notice. Other had to stay with family and friends. It may be three or four weeks before they can return to their homes.