Jacket slung over his shoulder, union jack cufflinks glinting in the afternoon sun, Liam Fox seemed relaxed as he canvassed with a Conservative candidate in a Labour-held area in South Yorkshire.

Away from the glare of the national media, some of the party’s most prominent figures have been visiting seats such as Mansfield and Great Grimsby, knocking on doors, handing out leaflets, contributing to phone banks, rallying volunteers, giving interviews to local newspapers.

The international trade minister is one of several prominent Conservatives who have had a conspicuously low profile so far in the election campaign, as party strategists put Theresa May front and centre of their bid for a landslide victory on 8 June. While the national media's attention is focused on the prime minister – who is traveling the country in a blue battlebus with her “strong and stable leadership” slogan emblazoned on the side and the Conservative party logo barely visible – members of May’s cabinet have been deployed quietly to campaign for Tory candidates in marginal Labour seats around the country.

Four weeks into the campaign, May’s pitch to voters has so far been repetitive, disciplined, ruthlessly on message, and so closely tied to May herself that it has been described as “presidential”. And in a campaign almost wholly focused on the personal appeal of the leader, there's no room for other big personalities. Some of the party's best-known figures – including several who were among the most visible campaigners in the European Union referendum last summer – have been stationed with the rank and file on the front lines, out of the spotlight.



One senior MP said the Conservatives’ campaign chiefs have been deliberately keeping the national attention on the prime minister and tightly restricting the profile of other senior figures. “This is the prime minister and her advisers’ style,” the MP said. Everything is centrally directed, with only a handful of people in the inner circle and others called upon only when strictly necessary.

BuzzFeed News searched the editorial databases of Getty Images and the Press Association, two major picture agencies, for photos of cabinet ministers on the campaign trail since 19 April (the day parliament voted for the early election), and found hundreds of May visiting schools, factories, and high streets, shaking hands with voters, having tea with steelworkers, and delivering her stump speech.

There were hardly any pictures of other members of cabinet.

The only images of Andrea Leadsom, the environment secretary, Chris Grayling, the transport secretary, Priti Patel, the international development secretary, or Karen Bradley, the culture secretary, in either database were shots of them leaving Downing Street after a cabinet meeting. The only images of Greg Clark, the business secretary, were from an appearance before a parliamentary select committee. There were no images available of Liz Truss, the justice secretary, or Sajid Javid, the local government secretary, after 19 April.

The agencies had pictures of only two ministers other than May on the campaign trail meeting voters: Boris Johnson in Newport, Wales, and James Brokenshire, the Northern Ireland secretary, accompanying the prime minister on a visit to a market in Northern Ireland on 13 May.

There was a similar pattern in the written coverage of the campaign, according to a search of the Nexis database for the number of times ministers have been mentioned in national newspaper articles since 19 April.

These searches are not definitive, but they indicate there is substance to the national media's complaints that senior Tories have so far been kept at arm's length. On Thursday, a spokesperson for Sky News told BuzzFeed News: "Since early in the election campaign, Sky News has not been getting live interviews on election issues with Conservative ministers."



So tightly controlled is the campaign that, as of Tuesday, MPs had not been told when the party would launch its manifesto, the MP said. “Cards are being held very close to the chest. Other people are only on a need-to-know basis.” When the Conservatives finally launched the manifesto in Halifax on Thursday, more than a month after calling the early election, members of cabinet were present but seemed determined to avoid the waiting press pack and TV cameras.

Two party sources said the campaign had been avoiding putting ministers forward for interviews because, without a policy manifesto ready, they would have had little to say. They will be more visible in the campaign from next week, now there is a policy platform to speak of, the sources said.

A spokesman for the Conservatives said it was “ridiculous” to say ministers were being kept away from the national media and that the press office was open to bids for interviews. BuzzFeed News has requested time on the campaign trail with several cabinet ministers and is yet to hear back.



This is what it means to be part of “Theresa May’s team,” according to Will Walden, a former adviser to Boris Johnson who is now at the public relations firm Edelman: “Highly controlled, saturation coverage nationally of her and only her. ‘Theresa May’ in giant capital letters. ‘Conservative’ in invisible ink.”



And most of the cabinet dispatched to far corners of the country to loyally “shake local hands, woo local media, and tour local high streets and marketplaces”, Walden added.

It’s a stark contrast from the last national campaign, the referendum on Brexit last summer, when ministers were let off the leash by David Cameron to campaign for either side. As a result, senior party figures appeared in the newspapers and on the airwaves daily, frankly putting their views across and often criticising the government. There is no such leeway this time, as the Tory machine reverted to being closely, centrally controlled.

A small group of ministers are trusted to do TV interviews, rotating appearances on the Sunday morning political shows and the Today program when tough questions need to be answered or attack lines delivered. Home secretary Amber Rudd, defence secretary Michael Fallon, work and pensions secretary Damian Green, and Brexit secretary David Davis seem to be the go-to performers at the moment, and they are disciplined at sticking rigidly to the party line.

Davis was picked to introduce May's manifesto speech in Halifax on Thursday, indicating that his place on Theresa May's team is assured.

Other ministers seem to have vanished from the national political scene, traceable only by the occasional regional press interview or campaign selfies posted on their social media feeds.

Last week, the BBC’s Newsnight programme ran a segment in which the reporter John Sweeney went searching for Leadsom and couldn’t find her. The environment secretary's apparent absence from this campaign, after being so prominent in the EU referendum last summer, showed just how tightly controlled this short contest has been, Newsnight said.

Leadsom has been out there, but concentrating her attention locally, according to her Twitter feed. One day she was in London, handing out leaflets with the Tory candidate in Brentford and Isleworth, one of several Labour constituencies in the capital that the Tories are targeting. On another day, Leadsom was in Great Grimsby, another Labour area that voted strongly for Brexit, where she gave an interview to the Grimsby Telegraph assuring its readers that leaving the EU will strengthen the local fishing industry.