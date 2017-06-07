Here's How The Last 13 Hours Of Theresa May's Glum Campaign Played Out

This is what it was like travelling with the prime minister's motorcade on the final day of campaigning before polls open on Thursday.

Joined by her husband Philip, May swung from London to the south coast, up to Norfolk, then across to the Midlands, where she finished with a rally in Birmingham surrounded by her cabinet. The Conservatives are still considered likely to win tomorrow, but there is relief in the party that an 8-week campaign widely perceived as uninspired is now over. Taking questions from journalists at a rally in Norwich, May rejected suggestions that her campaign had been disappointing, insisting that she has been ignoring the narrowing opinion polls and "work[ing] to earn the support of voters".

As she visited one stall, butchers on another booed and shouted "vote Labour"

The Atherley Bowling Club is in the seat of Southampton Test, held by Labour's Alan Whitehead since 1997. "We've been trying to get rid of him for years," said a woman serving tea and biscuits for the travelling journalists.

May didn't join in the bowls taking place on the green beside her, but there was a new revelation: She took her tea without milk.

It was a 46-seat plane, chartered from a commercial operator, with the prime minister and Philip sitting in the front and the press pack down the back. At one point during the short flight, May wandered down the aisle to take questions for a few minutes. How was she feeling? "I'm feeling good. I never predict election results as you know. We just get out there for the final hours of campaigning." Did she have any regrets? "No, I've enjoyed the campaign. Obviously the two terrible terror attacks have been something that nobody wants to see taking place at any time, including during an election campaign, but outside of those I've enjoyed getting out and about meeting a whole range of people across the country." Was she confident? "I never predict election results. I just get out there and campaign for the result that I believe is the right one for the country, which is a Conservative government.”



With the press pack following Theresa May, and already been on 3 coaches and a plane.

Southampton, as seen from the window of Theresa May's (thankfully) strong and stable campaign plane

May delivered the stump speech she has given numerous times over the last 8 weeks, with the soundbites that have now been etched into the national consciousness: Strong and stable leadership. Coalition of chaos. Strengthen my hand for the Brexit negotiations. And so on.

May then took questions from the media. Security and terrorism dominated, as it has since Saturday night's attack on London Bridge. May promised to improve conditions for hard-working families, to unite the country after Brexit, "What I know from this campaign, what I've always known about myself, when it comes to campaigns, I like to get out and about and meet voters," the prime minister said. "It's what I've always done in election campaigns in my entire political career." As it turned out, she didn't meet many voters in an uncontrolled setting, and certainly nobody that was likely to challenge her, as happened on a walkabout in Oxfordshire earlier in the campaign when May was confronted by a woman about cuts to disability benefits.



Love watching Philip May's expressions during the PM's campaign rally. Great game face.

Then it was back on the plane, and another coach, to a Dunelm furniture outlet in Nottingham. Reporters were escorted through the toilets at the back of the store to a cramped stockroom, where the Mays met some of the staff. Frankly, it was a little surreal.

May is currently in the store room of Dunelm Mill just outside Notts. I'm assured this is a planned event - not the… https://t.co/Mbl6d56PEk

The staff did well at trying not to look awkward while a large group of cameramen, reporters and Conservative campaign aides, squeezed in between the shelves around them, watched them make small talk with the Mays. "So, tell us about the business," the prime minister said. She nodded a lot. Philip seemed slightly more relaxed, asked a lot of questions, and stroked his chin thoughtfully as he listened to the answers.

Finally, the battlebus arrived at the last stop, in the Midlands, for May's final event of the campaign. It was another address to a supportive crowd. This time, the cabinet appeared with her — including ministers who had been barely visible since the election was called.

There's not much point reporting the speech itself. You've heard it before. Strong and stable and all that.

At just before 7pm, it was all over.





