Britain Is Cutting Diplomats In Asia, Africa, And The Americas To Put More In The EU Ahead Of Brexit

The UK is cutting diplomats in Asia, Africa, and the Americas to bolster the country's presence in remaining European Union states ahead of Brexit.

Despite the promise by foreign secretary Boris Johnson and other ministers of a "global Britain" outside the EU, the Foreign Office has revealed in evidence to the Commons’ foreign affairs committee that it is putting in place an additional 50 diplomats across Europe in the run-up to Brexit to strengthen bilateral relationships.

To pay for the additional staff, the department has had to make savings elsewhere, including making its processes more efficient in London and other locations. But it will also mean "staff savings in Asia Pacific, South Asia and Afghanistan, Americas and Africa", the Foreign Office said in written evidence to the committee, which is releasing a report on the future of the UK’s diplomatic relationship with Europe next week.



The additional staff are required in Europe because the UK’s presence in other EU capitals has diminished in the decades it has been a member of the union, particularly in the smaller states. Now, however, with each of those states having a say over Brexit, the UK government decided it needed to urgently boost its numbers across the continent.

In December 2016, Johnson used his first major policy speech as foreign secretary to declare that "Global Britain" after Brexit would be "more outward-looking and more engaged with the world than ever before", adding: "I know there will be cynics who say we can’t afford it. I say we can’t afford not to."

Prime minister Theresa May underlined that in Davos in January last year when she said Brexit was an opportunity to build a "truly global Britain".

Labour said the plan to cut diplomats elsewhere to increase the presence in Europe directly undermined this central ambition.

“Robbing Peter to pay Paul is a shamefully short-sighted way to discharge the country’s foreign policy responsibilities,” Emily Thornberry, shadow foreign secretary, told BuzzFeed News.

According to testimony by officials, all of the diplomats have been recruited internally, from across the Foreign Office's network of posts around the world. They're being redeployed to 33 cities including Athens, Bratislava, Dublin, Istanbul, Madrid, Prague, Riga, Tallinn, Valletta and Zagreb.



“These additional staff will support our embassies’ efforts to understand and influence our European partners’ positions on key exit issues, and to help identify and develop new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in preparation for life outside of the EU,” officials said in the department's submission to the committee in late December.