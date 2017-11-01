A Minister Named On The Westminster "Sleaze" List Says It's Intimidating Innocent Tory MPs

A justice minister named on the Tory “sleaze” list being circulated in Westminster has attacked the anonymous document as a “form of harassment and intimidation” against MPs.



Dominic Raab, one of 40 Conservatives on the list, adamantly denied any wrongdoing and criticised the authors of the document for sparking a “media feeding frenzy” in which the reputations of innocent MPs are being tarnished.

The wide circulation of the unredacted list in the last few days has sparked claims of a witch-hunt in Westminster, because several MPs have been named in connection with alleged harassment when there are no credible allegations of any improper conduct against them.

Serious allegations of sexual harassment by MPs against staff or colleagues must be properly investigated, but many of the allegations on the list appear to be a “gossip or unsubstantiated rumours rather than credible reports of abuse,” the justice minister said in a statement on his website this morning.

“For anonymous individuals to compile and publish, or allow to be published, a list of vague, unsubstantiated and — in my case — false allegations is wrong,” Raab said.

“It is also a form of harassment and intimidation, although of course I am not suggesting it is the same or equivalent,” Raab added.