Politics

A Former Adviser To Sir Michael Fallon Has Been Found Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Richard Holden was cleared on Friday after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Alex Spence
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Richard Holden arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court where he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in December last year.
Joe Giddens / PA Wire/PA Images

A former special adviser to Sir Michael Fallon has been cleared of sexually assaulting a young woman at a Christmas party.

Richard Holden, 33, was accused of groping a woman in her 20s at a party in London in December 2016.

He denied the allegations and on Friday was found not guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court.

Holden had been one of Fallon's senior aides when Fallon was defence secretary, advising him on media strategy. He was also formerly a Conservative parliamentary candidate. Holden left the Ministry of Defence last year.

