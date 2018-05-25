A Former Adviser To Sir Michael Fallon Has Been Found Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Share On more Share On more

Richard Holden arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court where he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in December last year.

A former special adviser to Sir Michael Fallon has been cleared of sexually assaulting a young woman at a Christmas party.



Richard Holden, 33, was accused of groping a woman in her 20s at a party in London in December 2016.

He denied the allegations and on Friday was found not guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court.

Holden had been one of Fallon's senior aides when Fallon was defence secretary, advising him on media strategy. He was also formerly a Conservative parliamentary candidate. Holden left the Ministry of Defence last year.