A Former Adviser To Sir Michael Fallon Has Been Found Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault

A former special adviser to Sir Michael Fallon has been cleared of sexually assaulting a young woman at a Christmas party.
Richard Holden, 33, was accused of groping a woman in her 20s at a party in London in December 2016.
He denied the allegations and on Friday was found not guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court.
Holden had been one of Fallon's senior aides when Fallon was defence secretary, advising him on media strategy. He was also formerly a Conservative parliamentary candidate. Holden left the Ministry of Defence last year.
Alex Spence is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
