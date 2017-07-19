Get Your Daily Debrief On News And Culture

Sections

Posted on
Alex Laughlin
Alex Laughlin
BuzzFeed Staff
Roxanne Emadi
Roxanne Emadi
BuzzFeed Staff

Reporting To You is your daily news and culture debrief. Every weekday, hear what you need to know from the BuzzFeed News team.

BuzzFeed News

No stuffy headlines or robot voice, just us catching up with you. Here's how to get this goodness in your ears:

1. Listen on Amazon Alexa.

Turn on our flash briefing in your Alexa app.
1. Open your Amazon Alexa app.
2. Search "BuzzFeed News."
3. Click "enable."
Roxanne Emadi / BuzzFeed

Turn on our flash briefing in your Alexa app.

1. Open your Amazon Alexa app.

2. Search "BuzzFeed News."

3. Click "enable."

Then just say, "Alexa, play my flash briefing" or "Alexa, what's the news?" to hear your daily update.

Roxanne Emadi / BuzzFeed

2. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

You can also find it on Stitcher and Google Play.

You can also find it on Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Listen to Reporting to You on Bumpers.

You can listen online on on your phone without downloading episodes, and easily share ones you like on Twitter. Listen to today's episode here.

You can listen online on on your phone without downloading episodes, and easily share ones you like on Twitter. Listen to today's episode here.

Happy listening!

Contact Alex Laughlin at alex.laughlin@buzzfeed.com.

Roxanne Emadi is a curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Roxanne Emadi at roxanne.emadi@buzzfeed.com.

