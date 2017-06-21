We Get It Facebook, You Want Us To Post More

This is Facebook.

It only works if you share stuff inside it.

No sharing, no Facebook

Yes sharing, happy Facebook

So Facebook really wants us post stuff.

And it started doing this new thing where it tells you how many days in a row you've shared.

To encourage you to feed its feed

Thanks for the reminder, I guess?

Lord. Have. Mercy.

People are certainly, uhhh, responding.

Facebook is also letting our friends know when we post — probably so they engage and make us feel better about posting, so we post more.

Really proud of my friend @hamiltonnolan today

Yeeeesh

Other Facebook products, like Messenger, use a similar approach.





Feels good, doesn't it?

“We’re always looking for ways to help people share and connect on Facebook. Notifications are one of the ways we do this," a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.





Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications. Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.