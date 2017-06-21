Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Tech

We Get It Facebook, You Want Us To Post More

Click, click, click, tap, tap, tap, share, share, share

Posted on
Alex Kantrowitz
Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Facebook.

It only works if you share stuff inside it.

No sharing, no Facebook

Yes sharing, happy Facebook

So Facebook really wants us post stuff.

And it started doing this new thing where it tells you how many days in a row you've shared.

To encourage you to feed its feed

Okay, Facebook. We get it.

Thanks for the reminder, I guess?

Lord. Have. Mercy.

People are certainly, uhhh, responding.

Facebook is also letting our friends know when we post — probably so they engage and make us feel better about posting, so we post more.

Really proud of my friend @hamiltonnolan today
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

Really proud of my friend @hamiltonnolan today

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yeeeesh

Other Facebook products, like Messenger, use a similar approach.


Feels good, doesn't it?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

“We’re always looking for ways to help people share and connect on Facebook. Notifications are one of the ways we do this," a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com


Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.

Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed