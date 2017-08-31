 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Tech

You Can Now Watch Instagram Stories On The Web

The browser lives!

Posted on
Alex Kantrowitz
Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You may remember Snapchat Stories?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
media.giphy.com

You know, Snapchat Stories. The product Instagram cloned a year ago to create .... Instagram Stories.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Well, Instagram Stories is doing pretty well. More than 250 million people use it, daily.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Guggy.com

That's nearly 80 million more than the 173 million people who use Snapchat every day.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Now, Instagram is bringing Stories to the web. Beginning today, you can view them on both mobile and desktop browsers. Soon you'll be able to post Stories from the browser, too. (Yes, the picture below is Instagram Stories in a mobile browser. What it looks like on desktop is still a mystery.)

Instagram

That's the update. Now go have fun on social media. And don't forget the people who are meaningful in the real, physical world.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF


Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.

Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed