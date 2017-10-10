Twitter Plans To Release A Bookmarking Tool

We are working on #SaveForLater. As someone who reads a LOT on Twitter, I’m so excited for this. 👊 https://t.co/dLuOSszsyH

The company is working on a bookmarking tool that will allow you to save Tweets and return to them in a dedicated section the product, its head of product Keith Coleman said in a tweet Monday.

✨🌳🍉Fresh out of HackWeek and coming soon — a new way to save tweets to read later. Been a top request (❤️🇯🇵!) The t… https://t.co/jrs2xCYQ4e

The bookmarking option will allow users to hang onto Tweets without relying on the implied endorsement of the "like." It will also allow allow people who "like" tweets frequently to separate the tweets they'd like to return to from those they simply .... like.

Reached late Monday, Twitter declined to comment. Instead pointing BuzzFeed News to its executive's tweets about the upcoming feature.

Twitter product manager Jesar Shah also tweeted an early demo of what this feature will look like: