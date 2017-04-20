Sections

Tech

Twitter Locks Trump Associate Roger Stone's Account, Again

Stone lands in Twitter's penalty box after tweeting "I'm watching you and know what you're up to. Better watch your ass" to Media Matters communications director Laura Allison Keiter.

Posted on
Alex Kantrowitz
Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Roger Stone is back in Twitter's penalty box.

Stone, a confidant to President Donald Trump and former adviser to his campaign, had his Twitter account temporarily locked again this week after tweeting "I'm watching you and know what you're up to. Better watch your ass" to Media Matters communications director Laura Allison Keiter on Wednesday afternoon. Twitter locked Stone's account in March following another rules violation.

Reached via Twitter, Keiter forwarded an email she received from Twitter Thursday morning confirming it locked Stone's account.

Laura Allison Keiter

Twitter's in the midst of a scotched earth campaign against harassment on its platform. In recent months, the company has rolled out a number of anti-harassment tools including keyword filters and a new disciplinary measure that temporarily throttles the reach of users it believes are targeting others for abuse. In December, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said fighting harassment is the company's top priority.

Roger Stone did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.

Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

