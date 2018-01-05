Twitter Just Explained Why It Doesn't Block World Leaders Like Trump

On Friday, amid increasingly vocal calls for the company to ban President Donald Trump from its service, Twitter defended its policies against censoring world leaders on its platform.

"Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate," the company wrote in a blog post. "It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions."

The post didn't call out Trump or the increasingly vocal protests by name.

Twitter also did not say definitively that it would never ban Trump, or any other world leader. "We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly," its post said. The post, headlined "World Leaders on Twitter," also did not define what a world leader is.

In recent months, people have been protesting outside Twitter's headquarters and demanding that the company ban Trump. On Wednesday, protesters projected angry messages on Twitter's headquarters after Trump taunted North Korea leader Kim Jong Un about the size, power, and operational status of his "Nuclear Button."