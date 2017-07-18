Tinder's New Look Puts Even More Emphasis On Your Profile Pics

Get ready to start tapping through Tinder photos the same way you move through Snapchat Stories.

The widely used dating app is introducing a redesign today, one that brings Snapchat-like tapping gestures into its swiping screen and lets you flip through someone's photos without diving into their profile page. (You can still make a decision on a potential mate without tapping through all their photos.)

The redesign, while minor, will place even more emphasis on photos inside Tinder, an app that pioneered online dating's now-standard swipe right for "yes," left for "nah" construct. The information people write about themselves in their profiles will be seemingly less visible in this iteration of Tinder.

"If you’ve ever tried Snapchat or Instagram Stories, you’ll be familiar with that tapping format," Tinder's chief product officer Brian Norgard told BuzzFeed News in an interview. "The entire industry is taking inspiration from that."

