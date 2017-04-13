Sections

Tech

Slack Is Adding Status Messages That Tell People When You're On A Phone Call Or Vacation

"? Please, no new DMs right now. Thinking hard!!"

Posted on
Alex Kantrowitz
Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

What's old is new again.

Slack, the workplace chat app, is adding status messages — think AIM away messages, but for your office or work team.

Slack

Slack's statuses come with emojis. You can choose from some built-in status suggestions — or you can customize your own.

The status emoji will appear next to your name, explaining what you're up to. Hovering over the emoji reveals your full status message.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Slack

Some third party apps that integrate with Slack can also deliver status updates for the people that use them. If you log vacation time in a Zenefits HR system, for example, your status can tell people when you're out of the office.

Slack

Slack is facing challenges from Google and Microsoft, which both recently released competitive workplace messaging products. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield has noted the competition on Twitter.

Slack

Asked for his top five custom statuses, Butterfield provided eight.


Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.

Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

