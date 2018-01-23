One Of Twitter's Most Powerful Executives Is Leaving To Become The CEO Of SoFi

Twitter COO Anthony Noto is stepping down.



Noto, the most powerful executive in the company outside of CEO Jack Dorsey, will become the next CEO of the San Francisco-based finance company SoFi effective March 1. His resignation and new appointment were announced Tuesday morning in a SoFi press release.

“Working at Twitter has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I am immensely proud of our team and the key milestones we achieved during my time at the company,” Noto said in a Twitter filing. “While it’s bittersweet to depart, I have the utmost confidence in Twitter’s future and look forward to watching the wonderful success the team will continue to achieve.”