This Guy Got The AirPod He Lost On The Tracks Back After He Tweeted About It

There are times in life when the odds feel so steep, and the obstacles so daunting, that the challenges we confront feel impossible to overcome.



Once in a while though, there's a story that gives us a little hope. So we can keep dreaming.



Here's one of those stories: Early Friday, Bay Area resident Christian Keil saw one of his prized possessions, an AirPod, tumble onto the tracks in a Berkeley Bay Area Rapid Transit station — or as it's called by locals, BART — as he was heading into San Francisco.

Keil snapped a photo of his lost AirPod and penned a small but touching obituary for it, which he then posted on Twitter.