Tech
This Woman Has The Same Name As Donald Trump’s Least Favorite Senator And It’s A Nightmare
“Wrong Elizabeth Warren. More importantly, please be kind to others,” says woman in unfortunate Twitter situation.
This is Elizabeth Warren.
She’s a US Senator from Massachusetts who tweets regularly from her @SenWarren account.
This is also Elizabeth Warren.
She is a self-described “dreamer. builder. discoverer.” who tweets regularly from her @ElizabethWarren account.
The Internet, because it’s the Internet, regularly sends tweets meant for @SenWarren to @ElizabethWarren.
Some are very nice!
But many tweets to @ElizabethWarren are, well, exceptionally mean.
Note: It’s not cool to like your own tweets, Mr J.
Note: It’s “you’re the disgrace!” not “your the disgrace!”
Even The View got it wrong!
How does @ElizabethWarren respond? With a cool head and calm demeanor our politics so often lack.
Inception
Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.
Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- US intelligence has confirmed several details in the explosive dossier about President Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia.
- The Trump administration lost its case on the travel ban in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, but at least 15 other legal challenges to the order remain.
- Controversial education secretary Betsy DeVos was physically blocked from entering a school by protesters shouting "shame."
- Six Patriots players are refusing to meet President Trump on a customary post-Super Bowl White House trip, raising the pressure on their teammates 🏈
Connect With TechLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
Now Buzzing
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.