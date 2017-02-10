Get Our News App
This Woman Has The Same Name As Donald Trump’s Least Favorite Senator And It’s A Nightmare

“Wrong Elizabeth Warren. More importantly, please be kind to others,” says woman in unfortunate Twitter situation.

Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Elizabeth Warren.

She’s a US Senator from Massachusetts who tweets regularly from her @SenWarren account.

This is also Elizabeth Warren.

She is a self-described “dreamer. builder. discoverer.” who tweets regularly from her @ElizabethWarren account.

The Internet, because it’s the Internet, regularly sends tweets meant for @SenWarren to @ElizabethWarren.

Some are very nice!

But many tweets to @ElizabethWarren are, well, exceptionally mean.

Note: It’s not cool to like your own tweets, Mr J.

Note: It’s “you’re the disgrace!” not “your the disgrace!”

Even The View got it wrong!

How does @ElizabethWarren respond? With a cool head and calm demeanor our politics so often lack.

Inception

Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.
Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.
